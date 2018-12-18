2019 Michigan Wolverine Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

The Michigan Swim Camp is designed to provide each competitive swimmer with the opportunity to improve their pursuit of excellence both in and out of the pool. It is open to any and all participants limited only by age and specified number of campers. During registration, campers will select from one of two tracts depending upon their needs.

2019 Summer Camp Dates

Technique Tract

The Technique Track is designed for individual and group instruction in fundamental and advanced stroke skills, and start and turn techniques. A daily optional training workout is available. The use of a front mount snorkel is strongly recommended. The Technique Tract is a skill acquisition curriculum, which begins with basic body balance and progresses to swimming with maximum efficiency (i.e. fewest number of strokes per length). This is the foundation of all fast swimming. Starts, turns, Gambetta dryland training, pacing, nutrition, team building, True Colors, Mindset, and mental training are part of this comprehensive curriculum. Swimmers are filmed daily and their HD video is viewed and critiqued in written form every day. Yardage in this workout varies from 3,000-4,000 yards depending upon the ability level of the swimmer. This tract is designed for: the younger swimmer (12 and under) who has a need to form excellent skill foundations; the older swimmer who is relatively new to the sport and needs to gain a higher efficiency level (yes, we have a lot of high school swimmers in this tract); and the skilled swimmer who needs a week of fine tuning without the added stress of an intense training.

Intensive Training Tract

The Intensive Track challenges swimmers to embrace the importance of team, look at technique in new ways, and learn how to work smarter as well as harder in practices. Athletes will leave this camp with a new understanding of the sport and a desire to make themselves, and those around them better. This track is designed for swimmers 12 and over who have high aspirations in competitive swimming. Swimmers will be broken up into training groups depending upon the workout focus and ability level and includes 2 in water training workouts and 1 dry-land workout per day. The morning and afternoon sessions are in-water training sessions. Threshold, VO2max, lactate tolerance, and maximal speed training are part of the in water training program. The evening session will be out of water with an emphasis on core strength, body awareness and overall fitness.

COST

COMMUTER CAMPERS

WITH NO MEALS – $690

COMMUTER CAMPERS

WITH LUNCH ONLY – $720

COMMUTER CAMPERS

WITH LUNCH AND DINNER – $765

OVERNIGHT CAMPERS – $860

(CHILDREN MUST BE AT LEAST 10 YEARS OLD TO STAY IN THE DORMS OVERNIGHT.)

CAMP STAFF

Head Coach Mike Bottom is in his 10th year at Michigan, the last six coming as the head coach of both the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams.

In his ten years at the helm of the men’s team, Bottom is 83-5-1 in dual meets (52-3 in the Big Ten) with one NCAA title (2013), seven Big Ten titles (2009, 2011-16) and eight top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championships and four consecutive top-five finishes from 2012-15. He is a five-time Big Ten Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year (2011-15) and was named CSCAA Swimming Coach of the Year in 2013. During his tenure, Bottom has coached the men’s swimmers to a total of eight national titles (seven individual, one relay), and has produced 96 Big Ten individual or relay titles and 39 CSCAA All-Americans. In Bottom’s tenure, a Michigan swimmer has been named Big Ten Swimmer of the Year seven times: Tyler Clary (2009-10), Dan Madwed (2012), Connor Jaeger (2013-14), Dylan Bosch (2015) and Felix Auböck (2017).

In six years overseeing the women’s team, Bottom has completely transformed the culture, rebuilding the program from the ground up. The Wolverines had one of their best seasons in history in 2018, going undefeated in dual meets (10-0), winning their third consecutive Big Ten title by 235.5 points and finishing fourth at the NCAA Championships, the program’s highest finish in 22 years. Following the season, Bottom was named 2017-18 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach of the Year. Under Bottom, the women’s team is 43-13 in dual meets (31-6 in the Big Ten). They made steady progress in the national ranks, going from 36th in 2013 (Bottom’s first year) to 10th in 2016. All 18 short course (yards) swimming records have gone down since Bottom took over, including 12 in 2018. In his six years with the women’s team, Bottom has coached nine CSCAA All-Americans (individual) and 18 Big Ten individual or relay champions.

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have also excelled in the classroom under Bottom’s watch. For the 2017-18 academic year, 49 student-athletes (75 percent of the roster) earned the U-M Athletic Academic Achievement Award, an honor that requires a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Of those 49, 32 were Academic All-Big Ten, four more than in 2016-17. In ten years, Bottom has coached five Academic All-Americans (PJ Ransford in 2016 and 2017, Justin Glanda and Richard Funk in 2015, Courtney Beidler in 2014, Connor Jaeger in both 2013 and 2014) and four Big Ten Medal of Honor recipients (PJ Ransford in 2018, Justin Glanda in 2015, John Wojciechowski in 2014, Dan Madwed in 2012).

Mike Hilde wrapped his fourth year as diving coach at the University of Michigan. He oversees both men’s and women’s divers. With an emphasis on platform diving and dryland training, the program has made significant strides in Hilde’s tenure.

Under Hilde, the women’s team has sent at least two divers to the NCAA Championships in three consecutive years, including a pair of freshmen (Nikki Canale, Christy Cutshaw) in 2018. Under Hilde, Michigan’s women’s divers have earned nine qualifying spots to the NCAA Championships, matching the total from previous 20 years prior to his arrival (1995-2014). On the men’s side, Hilde coached Ross Todd to NCAA Championships berths on three-meter and platform, becoming the first Michigan men’s diver to reach NCAAs in 14 years.

Dr. Josh White concluded his 10th season on the Michigan coaching staff, serving the last six years as associate head coach for the men’s program. The previous four years (2009-12), White was the assistant head coach for the men’s team.

White has kept the strong tradition of distance swimming at Michigan alive. In his ten years, his distance swimmers have won 22 Big Ten individual titles across the distance freestyle events (200, 500, 1,650), with another eight coming on the 800-yard freestyle relay. The distance program was instrumental in helping Michigan win its national championship in 2013, as its swimmers held four of the top nine spots in the 1,650-yard freestyle and five of the top 16 spots in the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA Championships. One month earlier at the 2013 Big Ten Championships, Michigan placed 1-2-3-4 in the 1,650-yard freestyle, 1-3-4-6-9 in the 500-yard freestyle and 1-2-3-4-6 in the 200-yard freestyle. Additionally, White tutored the 800-yard freestyle relay team of Connor Jaeger, Anders Lie Nielsen, Justin Glanda and Michael Wynalda to a then-NCAA record at the 2014 Big Ten Championships.

Rick Bishop concluded his sixth year as associate head coach, primarily working with the women’s swimming and diving team. In his tenure, Bishop has been instrumental in helping restore the women’s program to a national powerhouse with three consecutive Big Ten championships and a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Championships in 2018.

With Bishop’s guidance, the women’s program jumped from 36th in 2013 to 10th in 2016, and peaked with a fourth-place finish in 2018, the program’s highest in 22 years. The Wolverines won their third consecutive Big Ten title by 235.5 points — the largest margin of victory by any Big Ten team in seven years — for the program’s firs three-peat in 20 years. Bishop’s swimmers also have completely re-written the record board, as all 19 school records (in short course yards) have been broken, including 12 in 2018.

Nikki Kett is in her first year as an assistant coach for the University of Michigan swimming and diving program. She was announced to the staff on June 26, 2018, after spending three years in the same capacity at Penn.

At Penn, Kett primarily worked with the women’s sprinters, while also serving as recruiting coordinator. This past year, she coached Virginia Burns to her fourth consecutive Ivy League title in the 500-yard freestyle and Quinn Scannell to an Ivy League record in the 200-yard backstroke. On the men’s side, she helped tutor Mark Andrew to a sweep in the 200- and 400-yard IMs, earning qualification for the NCAA Championships. In 2016, Kett’s first season at Penn, Chris Swanson became the school’s first national champion in the 1,650-yard freestyle.

Sam Wensman wrapped his second season as assistant coach for the University of Michigan men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs. Prior to 2016-17, Wensman spent three years (2014-16) as the volunteer assistant coach and two years (2012-13) as a program assistant. He also coached professional swimmers with Club Wolverine Elite leading into the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

During the 2017-18 season, Wensman worked closely with the breaststroke group and helped several members of the team’s sophomore class reach the NCAA Championships. Jacob Montague, Jeremy Babinet, Charlie Swanson and Tommy Cope all finaled in the 200-yard breaststroke at the Big Ten Championships and qualified individually for the NCAA Championships; Cope set a school record and made the podium in the 200-yard breaststroke, while Montague and Babinet each scored points in the consolation final of the 100-yard breaststroke.

Swim Camp news is courtesy of Michigan Wolverines, a SwimSwam partner.