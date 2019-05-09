2019 Eagle Swim Camps With 3 Olympic Medalists and Special Guests

Improve your skills at the most unique camping experiences in the country.

Eagle Swim Camps offer the most unique camping experience in the country. Eagle Swim Camps, on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University take place in beautiful Fort Myers, Florida. Campers will not only enjoy our state of the art Olympic sized pool, but also the beachfront at beautiful Lake Como, home of USA Swimming’s Open Water National Championships.

Eagle Swim Camps will offer two options for its campers. An overnight and day camper option. Each camper will receive a free camp t-shirt, swim cap, have all meals provided, while on campus, as well as have a once in a life time experience interacting with elite athletes.