Video: Two Strokes, One Drill

Who would have thought that you could fix two strokes with just one drill. Breastroke and Butterfly being the most difficult strokes (technically speaking) to fix for any swimmer, this is a drill that can go a long way with your kick, DPS, and undulation.

The ButterBreast drill is very simple. Take a single stroke of butterfly, followed directly by a single stroke of breastroke. You will find that you fall into a very specific rhythm that mimics what proper undulation and body position problems with your stroke.

Give it a try and let us know what you think!

Subscribe Here! ► https://www.youtube.com/c/Phle xSwim

Follow us on:

Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/phlex swim/

Twitter ► https://twitter.com/phlexswim

Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/phle xswim/

Music by Poldoore

SEE MORE PHLEX SWIM CHANNEL VIDEOS: