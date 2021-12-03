Scottish Nation Junior Teamer Ross Noble Commits to Harvard Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ross Noble, a senior at Millbrook High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, has committed to Harvard University for the 2022-23 school year.

“I chose Harvard because of the stellar coaching, amazing team culture and strong history of athletic excellence, in addition to their elite academics. I’m so proud and excited to be a future Harvard swimmer; Go Crimson!”

Noble is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All American and a four-time varsity letter-winner at Millbrook. He is a NCHSAA 4A state finalist and holds the school record in the 100 back. At the 2021 North Carolina 4A State Championships, he placed fifth in the 100 back (51.30) and eighth in the 200 IM (1:54.57), led off Millbrook’s ninth-place 200 medley relay (24.50), and anchored their seventh-place 400 free relay (47.20).

Noble swims year-round with YMCA of the Triangle Area Swim Team. The #1-ranked 17-year-old 100 backstroker and 200 butterflyer in Scotland, he was selected to the Scottish National Junior Team for his first international competition at the 55th Challenge International de Geneve 2022 in Switzerland January 2022.

In North Carolina, he made the NC Open Water Zone Team in 2021, was an NCS All Star in 2019, 2020, 2021, and is a YOTA team record holder in the 13-14 SCY 100/200 back and 400 IM, 13-14 LCM 100 back, and as a member of 8 relays ranging from 11-12s to 15-18s.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 49.12

200 back – 1:47.55

200 fly – 1:50.17

200 IM – 1:52.06

400 IM – 3:58.83

200 free – 1:41.34

500 free – 4:43.54

Although the Ivy League did not hold a championship meet in the 2020-21 season, Noble’s best times would have scored for Harvard at 2020 Ivies in the B final of the 100 back and the C finals of the 200 free, 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

