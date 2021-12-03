Daily Swim Coach Workout #595

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

1000 S/K/I/P/S

REPEAT CYCLE 3X

2x 75s on 1:30 25 Kick/25 Drill/25 Scull

2x 50s on :45 Build Swim

2x 25s on :30 Build Kick



REPEAT CYCLE 5X

4x 25s SPRINT Kick w/ Board & Parachutes on 1:00

2x 50s SPRINT Swim w/ Fins on 1:30

1x 100 EZ on 2:00



200 EZ