Daily Swim Coach Workout #595

Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
1000 S/K/I/P/S
REPEAT CYCLE 3X
2x 75s on 1:30 25 Kick/25 Drill/25 Scull
2x 50s on :45 Build Swim
2x 25s on :30 Build Kick
REPEAT CYCLE 5X
4x 25s SPRINT Kick w/ Board & Parachutes on 1:00
2x 50s SPRINT Swim w/ Fins on 1:30
1x 100 EZ on 2:00
200 EZ
Pieter Ritz
Assistant Coach- Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving, Cleveland State University
