Daily Swim Coach Workout #595

by Dan Dingman 0

December 03rd, 2021 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  19-22 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  3 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

1000 S/K/I/P/S

REPEAT CYCLE 3X
    2x 75s on 1:30 25 Kick/25 Drill/25 Scull
    2x 50s on :45 Build Swim
    2x 25s on :30 Build Kick
    
REPEAT CYCLE 5X
    4x 25s SPRINT Kick w/ Board & Parachutes on 1:00
    2x 50s SPRINT Swim w/ Fins on 1:30
    1x 100 EZ on 2:00
    
200 EZ

Pieter Ritz
Assistant Coach- Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving, Cleveland State University

