Scoring the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Psych Sheets

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

  • Wednesday, March 9 – Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
  • Defending Champs: Queens women (6x) & Queens men (6x) – (Results)
With the psych sheets now released to the public, we can score the 2022 NCAA Division II Championships. While the following projections are just that – projections – they give us some insight into the relative strengths of each team invited to the women’s and men’s meets.

Every year, there are numerous variations from psych sheets seedings to actual scored points, which makes for exciting team battles. But some teams come in with a lot of depth, as is the case this year with six-time defending champions Queens University of Charlotte. The Royals lead the psych sheets in both the women’s and the men’s meets by 77 and 121 points, respectively. Indianapolis, Drury, Nova Southeastern, and Colorado Mesa also strongly positioned to finish among the top five teams, especially when diving points are included. (Note: these projections do not include diving, where athletes will be selected after the preliminary round on March 8.)

PSYCH SHEET SCORING – INDIVIDUAL & RELAY SWIMMING EVENTS ONLY

Women

Team Individual Points Relay Points TOTAL POINTS
Queens (NC) 316 194 510
Nova S’eastern 287 146 433
Indy 243 156 399
Drury 234 150 384
Colorado Mesa 208 76 284
West Chester 87 118 205
Lindenwood 32 114 146
TAMPA 82 62 144
Wingate 63 58 121
MSU Mankato 46 70 116
Carson-Newman 49 48 97
Delta State 31 64 95
Simon Fraser 45 46 91
Lynn 62 24 86
West Florida 57 20 77
McKendree 19 56 75
NMU 17 38 55
Wayne State 10 36 46
Florida Southern 23 18 41
Grand Valley 35 0 35
IUP 33 0 33
Augustana (W) 31 0 31
St. Cloud St.-W 8 22 30
Rollins 29 0 29
Mines 25 0 25
Henderson St. 23 0 23
Florida Tech 21 0 21
Saint Leo 5 12 17
UMSL 13 4 17
Oklahoma Christi 13 0 13
UMary 12 0 12
Azusa Pacific 7 0 7
CSU East Bay 0 6 6
Bloomsburg 0 6 6
Sioux Falls 3 0 3
Lenoir-Rhyne 1 0 1

Men

Team Individual Points Relay Points TOTAL POINTS
Queens (NC) 339 180 519
Drury 246 152 398
Indianapolis 205 136 341
McKendree 129 162 291
Nova Southeastern 160 120 280
Florida Southern 159 110 269
Colorado Mesa 98 106 204
Lindenwood 96 92 188
Wingate 71 96 167
Grand Valley 103 54 157
Oklahoma Christian 95 36 131
Findlay 56 70 126
Delta State 75 38 113
Wayne State 24 48 72
Carson-Newman 38 32 70
Henderson State 30 40 70
Rollins 52 4 56
Northern Michigan 54 0 54
St. Cloud State 26 4 30
Tampa 0 30 30
Missouri S&T 11 14 25
Emmanuel 14 6 20
Saint Leo 17 0 17
Simon Fraser 5 12 17
Lewis 16 0 16
Bloomsburg 15 0 15
Missouri St. Louis 13 0 13
CS Mines 9 0 9
Fresno Pacific 0 8 8
Lenoir-Rhyne 7 0 7
Florida Tech 6 0 6
Lynn 1 0 1

 

