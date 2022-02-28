Scoring the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Psych Sheets

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Wednesday, March 9 – Saturday, March 12, 2022

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Defending Champs: Queens women (6x) & Queens men (6x) – (Results)

Live Stream

Live Results

Men’s Psych Sheet

Women’s Psych Sheet

With the psych sheets now released to the public, we can score the 2022 NCAA Division II Championships. While the following projections are just that – projections – they give us some insight into the relative strengths of each team invited to the women’s and men’s meets.

Every year, there are numerous variations from psych sheets seedings to actual scored points, which makes for exciting team battles. But some teams come in with a lot of depth, as is the case this year with six-time defending champions Queens University of Charlotte. The Royals lead the psych sheets in both the women’s and the men’s meets by 77 and 121 points, respectively. Indianapolis, Drury, Nova Southeastern, and Colorado Mesa also strongly positioned to finish among the top five teams, especially when diving points are included. (Note: these projections do not include diving, where athletes will be selected after the preliminary round on March 8.)

PSYCH SHEET SCORING – INDIVIDUAL & RELAY SWIMMING EVENTS ONLY

Women

Team Individual Points Relay Points TOTAL POINTS Queens (NC) 316 194 510 Nova S’eastern 287 146 433 Indy 243 156 399 Drury 234 150 384 Colorado Mesa 208 76 284 West Chester 87 118 205 Lindenwood 32 114 146 TAMPA 82 62 144 Wingate 63 58 121 MSU Mankato 46 70 116 Carson-Newman 49 48 97 Delta State 31 64 95 Simon Fraser 45 46 91 Lynn 62 24 86 West Florida 57 20 77 McKendree 19 56 75 NMU 17 38 55 Wayne State 10 36 46 Florida Southern 23 18 41 Grand Valley 35 0 35 IUP 33 0 33 Augustana (W) 31 0 31 St. Cloud St.-W 8 22 30 Rollins 29 0 29 Mines 25 0 25 Henderson St. 23 0 23 Florida Tech 21 0 21 Saint Leo 5 12 17 UMSL 13 4 17 Oklahoma Christi 13 0 13 UMary 12 0 12 Azusa Pacific 7 0 7 CSU East Bay 0 6 6 Bloomsburg 0 6 6 Sioux Falls 3 0 3 Lenoir-Rhyne 1 0 1

Men