Scoring the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Psych Sheets

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Wednesday, March 9 – Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Defending Champs: Queens women (6x) & Queens men (6x) – (Results)
- Live Stream
- Live Results
- Men’s Psych Sheet
- Women’s Psych Sheet
With the psych sheets now released to the public, we can score the 2022 NCAA Division II Championships. While the following projections are just that – projections – they give us some insight into the relative strengths of each team invited to the women’s and men’s meets.
Every year, there are numerous variations from psych sheets seedings to actual scored points, which makes for exciting team battles. But some teams come in with a lot of depth, as is the case this year with six-time defending champions Queens University of Charlotte. The Royals lead the psych sheets in both the women’s and the men’s meets by 77 and 121 points, respectively. Indianapolis, Drury, Nova Southeastern, and Colorado Mesa also strongly positioned to finish among the top five teams, especially when diving points are included. (Note: these projections do not include diving, where athletes will be selected after the preliminary round on March 8.)
PSYCH SHEET SCORING – INDIVIDUAL & RELAY SWIMMING EVENTS ONLY
Women
|Team
|Individual Points
|Relay Points
|TOTAL POINTS
|Queens (NC)
|316
|194
|510
|Nova S’eastern
|287
|146
|433
|Indy
|243
|156
|399
|Drury
|234
|150
|384
|Colorado Mesa
|208
|76
|284
|West Chester
|87
|118
|205
|Lindenwood
|32
|114
|146
|TAMPA
|82
|62
|144
|Wingate
|63
|58
|121
|MSU Mankato
|46
|70
|116
|Carson-Newman
|49
|48
|97
|Delta State
|31
|64
|95
|Simon Fraser
|45
|46
|91
|Lynn
|62
|24
|86
|West Florida
|57
|20
|77
|McKendree
|19
|56
|75
|NMU
|17
|38
|55
|Wayne State
|10
|36
|46
|Florida Southern
|23
|18
|41
|Grand Valley
|35
|0
|35
|IUP
|33
|0
|33
|Augustana (W)
|31
|0
|31
|St. Cloud St.-W
|8
|22
|30
|Rollins
|29
|0
|29
|Mines
|25
|0
|25
|Henderson St.
|23
|0
|23
|Florida Tech
|21
|0
|21
|Saint Leo
|5
|12
|17
|UMSL
|13
|4
|17
|Oklahoma Christi
|13
|0
|13
|UMary
|12
|0
|12
|Azusa Pacific
|7
|0
|7
|CSU East Bay
|0
|6
|6
|Bloomsburg
|0
|6
|6
|Sioux Falls
|3
|0
|3
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|1
|0
|1
Men
|Team
|Individual Points
|Relay Points
|TOTAL POINTS
|Queens (NC)
|339
|180
|519
|Drury
|246
|152
|398
|Indianapolis
|205
|136
|341
|McKendree
|129
|162
|291
|Nova Southeastern
|160
|120
|280
|Florida Southern
|159
|110
|269
|Colorado Mesa
|98
|106
|204
|Lindenwood
|96
|92
|188
|Wingate
|71
|96
|167
|Grand Valley
|103
|54
|157
|Oklahoma Christian
|95
|36
|131
|Findlay
|56
|70
|126
|Delta State
|75
|38
|113
|Wayne State
|24
|48
|72
|Carson-Newman
|38
|32
|70
|Henderson State
|30
|40
|70
|Rollins
|52
|4
|56
|Northern Michigan
|54
|0
|54
|St. Cloud State
|26
|4
|30
|Tampa
|0
|30
|30
|Missouri S&T
|11
|14
|25
|Emmanuel
|14
|6
|20
|Saint Leo
|17
|0
|17
|Simon Fraser
|5
|12
|17
|Lewis
|16
|0
|16
|Bloomsburg
|15
|0
|15
|Missouri St. Louis
|13
|0
|13
|CS Mines
|9
|0
|9
|Fresno Pacific
|0
|8
|8
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|7
|0
|7
|Florida Tech
|6
|0
|6
|Lynn
|1
|0
|1