Carmel High School Boys Roll To Eighth Straight IHSAA Title In Blistering Meet

2022 INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 25-26, 2022

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana

25 yards (SCY), Prelims/Finals

The Carmel High School boys delivered a dominant performance at the Indiana High School (IHSAA) Swimming & Diving Championships over the weekend at the IUPUI Natatorium, winning their eighth straight title by 134 points.

Carmel’s decisive margin of victory came despite runner-up Zionsville fielding a truly elite squad, led by standout junior Will Modglin.

Carmel topped the final standings with 381 points, followed by Zionsville (247) and Fishers (208).

But Carmel showed off their dominance by beating Zionsville, which had arguably one of the best rosters in state meet history, by 134 points.

The meet was incredibly fast as a whole, and fittingly started with a bang as the Carmel quartet of Sean Sullivan (21.57), Ryan Malicki (24.18), Aaron Shackell (20.86), and Christopher Holmes (20.02) combined for a time of 1:26.88 in the 200 medley relay, breaking the National HS Record of 1:27.74 set by Baylor in 2014.

Zionsville took second in 1:28.92, with Modglin getting his meet started with a blistering 21.57 50 backstroke lead-off. That falls just shy of his lifetime best (21.28) set in the prelims.

Not too long later, Modglin won the 200 IM in a time of 1:45.11, having set a new state record of 1:44.10 in the prelims. That time broke the previous mark of 1:44.17 set by Wyatt Davis in 2020. Modglin’s best time coming in was 1:45.14.

Modglin went on to finish off the individual double, claiming the 100 back in 46.16 after going slightly faster (46.05) in the heats. Modglin established a PB of 45.90 at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East in December.

For the Carmel boys, three of the four members of that record-setting relay earned individual wins.

Shackell and Sullivan, both juniors, won the 100 fly and 100 free in back-to-back events.

Shackell clocked 47.69 to claim the 100 fly, having been slightly faster (47.48) in the heats. South Bend St. Joseph’s Sam Sierra (48.37) and Zionsville’s Charlie Krone (48.68), both seniors, took second and third.

In the 100 free, Sullivan hit a time of 44.22, edging out Zionsville junior Will Raches (44.56).

Malicki, a senior, won the 100 breast by over a second in 53.89, just off his 53.80 prelim swim.

Carmel also swept the relays, with Holmes (20.84), Graham Seaver (21.07), Gregg Enoch (20.75) and Sullivan (19.75) winning the 200 free relay by well over a second in 1:22.53.

In the meet-ending 400 free relay, Shackell (45.02), Enoch (45.10), Malicki (44.29) and Sullivan (43.70) combined for a time of 2:58.11, with Zionsville second in 3:02.65.

Modglin notably led off Zionsville’s team in 44.22, matching Sullivan’s winning time from the individual 100 free.

Another very noteworthy swim came from Culver Academies senior Mitchell Schott, who scorched a 1:35.48 to win the 200 free, using a big third 50 to beat out Carmel’s Shackell (1:36.19).

Fisher senior Kyle Ponsler, who was third in that 200 free (1:36.97), won the 500 free a bit later in 4:23.30, with Carmel’s Enoch (4:24.82) and Schott (4:26.13) second and third.

The other event winner in the pool came from a sophomore, as Harrison’s Matthew Klinge pulled out a 50 free victory in 20.43 over Carmel’s Holmes (20.53).

