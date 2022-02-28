IOC Recommends Excluding Russian, Belarusian Athletes From Competing

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has proposed the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international sporting events in light of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a press release issued Monday, the IOC’s Executive Board (EB) said it needed to “protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants,” resulting in this decision.

This decision opened the door for FIFA, the governing body of soccer, to exclude Russia from a World Cup qualifying match on March 24. Poland had refused to play the scheduled game against Russia.

The proposal from the IOC comes three days after the organization “urged” national federations to remove hosting duties from Russia and Belarus.

The IOC also notes that, in the event that it’s not possible to remove Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in any given event on short notice due to organizational or legal reasons, they do “everything in their power” to ensure Russian and Belarusian athletes aren’t allowed to compete under the country’s name.

“Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams,” the IOC said. “No national symbols, colors, flags or anthems should be displayed.”

On Sunday, the Swiss Swimming Federation called on FINA and the international aquatics community to suspend Russia and Belarus from “all involvement in international aquatics until a peaceful resolution of this conflict.”

The Swiss Federation added that they would not send delegations to aquatic events held in Russia or Belarus, including World Juniors (which have since been pulled out of Kazan) and SC Worlds.

The IOC also withdrew the Olympic Order from all who had an important function in the Russian government, headlined by President Vladimir Putin.