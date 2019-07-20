Sarasota Tsunami 13-14 Boys Swipe Second NAG Relay Record of the Weekend

2019 FLORIDA SWIMMING SUMMER AGE GROUP CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 18th-21st, 2019

Rosen YMCA Aquatic Center, Orlando, Florida

Results on Meet Mobile: “2019 Summer Age Group Championships”

After erasing Irvine NOVAquatics’ 4×200 free relay 13-14 NAG record on Thursday, the Sarasota Tsunami swiped Dynamo Swim Club’s record in the 4×100 medley relay last night.

Evan Keogh, Luis Junquiera, and Dimiter Zarfirov returned from the 4×200 relay, joined by Liam Heary. Keogh swam back, Heary breast, Zarfirov fly, and Junquiera free– currently, splits are incorrect on Meet Mobile. The old relay was a 4:02.59, from Ian Grum, Liam Bell, Mark Rotolo, and Cam Auerbach from 2015. Grum is now an incoming freshman at Georgia, while Auerbach and Bell are incoming at the University of Alabama. Last night, the Tsunami boys combined for a 4:00.78, almost two seconds quicker.

In that session, Zarfirov swam to a 1:54.54 in the 200 free to break the Florida LSC record and shoot to the #1 spot in the country for 14-year-olds. Keogh went on to break the meet record in the 400 IM, clocking a 4:36.24 to edge TBAC’s Andrew Taylor, who was 4:36.81. Both were under the old LSC record, too.