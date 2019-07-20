Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chad Le Clos Scratches 50 Fly on Day 1 of World Championships (START LISTS)

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

South Africa’s Chad le Clos has scratched his first individual event of the 2019 World Championships, the men’s 50 fly, on Sunday morning. He didn’t swim that race at the 2017 World Championships either, though he did in 2015 and placed just 14th in the semi-final: his lowest finish of that meet when he won the 100 fly in a new African Record (50.56).

The 4-time Olympic medalist and 14-time World Champion enters the meet nursing a groin injury, though his pre-meet comments show that he’s still confident about his chances for gold – in his primary events.

Le Clos won’t swim any events on the opening day of the championships: South Africa also scratched the men’s 400 free relay. In 2017, they placed 12th in prelims even without Le Clos on the relay. A top-12 finish here in Gwangju qualifies a country for the Olympics in that relay.

He still has individual entries at the meet in the 200 fly, 100 free, and 100 fly (but no 200 free).

Le Clos’ was the most significant scratch upon release of start lists for the first day of the meet.

Other Day 1 Scratches:

  • Italy’s Simona Quadarella is scratched out of the women’s 400 free, where she was the 6th seed. We already knew, however, that she was skipping that race to focus on the 800 and 1500.
  • The British women scratched the 400 free relay. In spite of some young sprint talent, like Freya Anderson, the British women haven’t swum this event at the World Championships since 2011. They placed 9th there. The team didn’t hit their own internal standard to race this relay at Worlds, though they were still entered in the pre-meet entry lists.

SeanSwim

Anyone have any idea what the US prelim relays will be?

Men (in no particular order)
Adrian-Chadwick-Apple-Haas? Maybe Seliskar?

