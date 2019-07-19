Sarasota Tsunamis Break 13-14 National Age Group Record in 800 Free Relay

2019 Florida Swimming Summer Age Group Championships

July 18th-21st, 2019

Rosen YMCA Aquatic Center, Orlando, Florida

Results on Meet Mobile: “2019 Summer Age Group Championships”

Racing on Thursday at the 2019 Florida Swimming Summer Age Group Championships in Orlando, the 13-14 boys from the Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team have absolutely crushed the National Age Group Record in the 800 free relay.

The group of Luis Gustavo Junqueira, Evan Keogh, Frank Runge, and Dimiter Zafirov combined for a 7:55.79 in the event, which takes more than 2 seconds off the 2014 record set by Irvine Novaquatics.

Comparative Splits:

Irvine’s 1st Record Irvine’s 2nd Record Sarasota’s New Record Irvine’s Relay 6/28/2014 7/27/2014 Sarasota’s Relay 7/18/2019 Owen Kao 1:56.51 1:56.48 Luis Gustavo Junqueira 1:58.30 Justin Nguyen 2:01.71 2:01.13 Evan Keogh 2:00.26 Andrew Koustik 2:03.43 2:03.23 Frank Runge 2:02.12 Hunter Hitchens 1:59.16 1:57.19 Dimiter Zafirov 1:55.11 Final time 8:00.81 7:58.03 7:55.79

When the Irvine relay broke the record, they actually did so twice in the same summer. The second occasion made them the first US 13-14 relay to break 8 minutes in this event, and only two other relays have done so since: the Cincinnati Marlins, which included a 13-year old Jake Foster, and another Irvine Novaquatics relay earlier this year.

Zafirov’s 1:55 anchor split is the fastest of any of the three relays above, and he also holds the top seed in this week’s individual 200 free at the same meet.