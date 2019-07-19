Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sarasota Tsunamis Break 13-14 National Age Group Record in 800 Free Relay

2019 Florida Swimming Summer Age Group Championships

  • July 18th-21st, 2019
  • Rosen YMCA Aquatic Center, Orlando, Florida
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “2019 Summer Age Group Championships”

Racing on Thursday at the 2019 Florida Swimming Summer Age Group Championships in Orlando, the 13-14 boys from the Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team have absolutely crushed the National Age Group Record in the 800 free relay.

The group of Luis Gustavo JunqueiraEvan KeoghFrank Runge, and Dimiter Zafirov combined for a 7:55.79 in the event, which takes more than 2 seconds off the 2014 record set by Irvine Novaquatics.

Comparative Splits:

Irvine’s 1st Record Irvine’s 2nd Record Sarasota’s New Record
Irvine’s Relay 6/28/2014 7/27/2014 Sarasota’s Relay 7/18/2019
Owen Kao 1:56.51 1:56.48 Luis Gustavo Junqueira 1:58.30
Justin Nguyen 2:01.71 2:01.13 Evan Keogh 2:00.26
Andrew Koustik 2:03.43 2:03.23 Frank Runge 2:02.12
Hunter Hitchens 1:59.16 1:57.19 Dimiter Zafirov 1:55.11
Final time 8:00.81 7:58.03 7:55.79

When the Irvine relay broke the record, they actually did so twice in the same summer. The second occasion made them the first US 13-14 relay to break 8 minutes in this event, and only two other relays have done so since: the Cincinnati Marlins, which included a 13-year old Jake Foster, and another Irvine Novaquatics relay earlier this year.

Zafirov’s 1:55 anchor split is the fastest of any of the three relays above, and he also holds the top seed in this week’s individual 200 free at the same meet.

Leave a Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!