After Commitment Change, Caroline Anderson is Late Addition to Minnesota

After first committing to swim at Colgate University last December, Lakeville, Minnesota’s Caroline Anderson has landed at the University of Minnesota where she will begin in the fall of 2019. Anderson made her verbal commitment public in December 2018. Three months later, Colgate head coach Andy Waeger announced he was stepping down after five years in the position. The Golden Gophers announced Anderson’s addition via social media:

Please join us in welcoming the newest member of Minnesota Swim & Dive, Caroline Anderson! pic.twitter.com/b7URWukGmr — Minnesota Swimming & Diving (@GopherSwimDive) July 18, 2019

Anderson attended Lakeville North High School where she was a team record-holder. She won the 100 free at the Section 1AA Championships during her senior season before going on to the 2018 Minnesota MSHSL Girls AA Swim & Dive Championships. There, she contributed to Lakeville North’s 13th-place team finish by scoring in the 50 free (12th with 24.39), 100 free (16th with 54.99), 200 free relay (5th, with anchor split of 23.68), and 400 free relay (9th, with leadoff split of 55.03). After senior year high school season she switched clubs from Riptide to South Metro Storm, but her sprint free PBs date from fall 2018’s high school season.

SCY times:

50 free – 24.23 (23.68 relay split)

100 free – 52.83

