2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
After going 51.77 to smash the 100 free WR in her 4×100 free relay lead off leg, Sarah Sjöström was the clear favorite for the individual 100. But, just as we saw happen to Cate Campbell in the Rio final, Simone Manuel closed like a freight train, and the Swede, who had taken the race out too fast, couldn’t bring it home quick enough.
Still, Sjöström walks away with three individual gold medals, and now holds four individual World records.
“This World Championships went well. I would have been satisfied with three gold medals beforehand too. I am happy that on the final day I managed to do it, but I have a little discomfort because of the 100m freestyle. Simultaneously, I am very proud that I could swim two world records at Budapest!”
Sjöström broke her 2nd world record last night during the 50 free semifinals, where she popped a 23.67 to erase Britta Steffen’s 2009 WR. Her 23.69 tonight was just off of that mark, though she looked to have a wacky finish, and could’ve potentially been faster with a stronger finish to the race.
4 Comments on "Sarah Sjöström Happy Overall, But Feels ‘Discomfort’ About 100 Free"
Her finish looked like kromowidjojo’s finish in London. But I don’t know technique well enough to understand why it’s bad to finish like that.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Sjostrom takes this mark down in season next year, I think we’re going to see this mark down in the 23.4 or 23.5 by Tokyo
She should feel discomfort. Unforced error. Overall that women’s 100 free was my least favorite final of the week. Nothing against Simone but she’s not equal to Sjostrom at her best. When premier athletes are in their prime I love to see them finish it off. Sjostrom already had the world record but it carries an asterisk to some degree when remembered as a semi before blowing the final. Reminds me somewhat of David Berkoff in 1988 setting the world record in the Olympic backstroke semi with overwhelming confidence and then losing the final.
Combined with Mallory narrowly failing to earn bronze I didn’t appreciate this final.
Somewhat unfortunately, however true, is that life is about performing under pressure
Sarah lost to a very, very fast and experienced Olympic Gold Medal in the 100 meter freestyle. Simone Manuel is as good as there is. A fantastic swimmer, she beat Sarah fair and square, deal with it!