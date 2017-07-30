Sarah Sjöström Happy Overall, But Feels ‘Discomfort’ About 100 Free

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After going 51.77 to smash the 100 free WR in her 4×100 free relay lead off leg, Sarah Sjöström was the clear favorite for the individual 100. But, just as we saw happen to Cate Campbell in the Rio final, Simone Manuel closed like a freight train, and the Swede, who had taken the race out too fast, couldn’t bring it home quick enough.

Still, Sjöström walks away with three individual gold medals, and now holds four individual World records.

“This World Championships went well. I would have been satisfied with three gold medals beforehand too. I am happy that on the final day I managed to do it, but I have a little discomfort because of the 100m freestyle. Simultaneously, I am very proud that I could swim two world records at Budapest!”

Sjöström broke her 2nd world record last night during the 50 free semifinals, where she popped a 23.67 to erase Britta Steffen’s 2009 WR. Her 23.69 tonight was just off of that mark, though she looked to have a wacky finish, and could’ve potentially been faster with a stronger finish to the race.