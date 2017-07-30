2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
American backstroker Matt Grevers had a great end to the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, picking up 2 medals on the final night of competition. He got the ball rolling in the 50 back, clocking a 24.56 to bring home the bronze. That was the 2nd fastest swim of his career and just .02 shy of his personal best 24.54 from the 2013 World Championships.
“I love 50s at the World Championships because I think it allow us to stay longer in the sport. Everyone can swim a 50,” said Grevers. “I inspired myself here in Budapest. It feels great. I will keep my motivation up and continue my progression.”
In the last event of the session, Grevers took on the backstroke leg of the men’s 4×100 medley relay. He’d already swum the 100 back plenty of times at this meet (prelims/semis/finals of the 100 back, finals of the mixed 4×100 medley relay), but this last one was his fastest. He hit the wall in 52.26, tying Ryan Murphy for the 9th fastest time ever done by an American and putting up his fastest performance since his 52.08 and 52.16 from the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials and 2012 Olympics respectively.
Grevers also shared his thoughts on whether or not Michael Phelps would come out of retirement again:
“I think Michael might come back. After watching this meet he might get the hitch. I know he is a competitor and he might want to help out.”
20 Comments on "Grevers: “I Think Michael (Phelps) Might Come Back”"
He could make the team in the 200im and be a leg on 800 free relay where we sorely need help. I don’t see why not. 100/200 fly certainly out the window now. Not having as much spotlight on him I think will be a great feeling perhaps, as Dressel will be The presumptive megastar going into Tokyo
Less spotlight, If he comes back that is
We have lot of ” holes ” starting with distance freestyle and lack of depth in the 200 M free
those holes wont be filled by M.Phelps – Usa need to work on those issues and i dont see how they could not succeed .
I love Michael Phelps but I’m glad he retired on top. Besides 200 fly, all of his events that he won in Rio are won by Americans now.
He’s not gonna win 2fly against Milak, Le Clos, and Kenderesi/Sakai though. Best bet is let the new come up, because Conger is a few steps away from 1:53, Kalisz is going to hit it soon too.
The new stars are on the come up.
Dressel 50,100 fr/fly, 200fr relay
Kalisz 200/400 IM 200 fly
Haas 100/200/400fr
Conger 100/200 fly/fr
No room for Phelps on the decline. He raced for the W in his comeback and he can’t hit the times necessary for that in the next year bc he’ll be rebuilding, and the year after he’s only gonna be older.
The 200 IM maybe but it’ll be him, Lochte, Prenot, all racing for the second spot behind Chase.
If he could get back to his form from 2015 when he went 1:52 then MAYBE the 200 fly. Still probably not considering how Milak is looking right now. But I figure if he ever comes back it’ll be for 200 IM and 100/200 free for the relays.
That 1:52 was his first event of the meet, his only event of that day, and after an easy prelims swim (1:55) at U.S. Nationals. He won’t have that luxury again.
You don’t think that Phelps could still go 1:54 if he focused on ONLY the 200IM? I really, really disagree. If he went to Trials to swim only one event, and in Tokyo only had prelims/semis/finals of 200IM, instead of having the 12 swims he did in Rio, he would find a way to do something special. I have a feeling Lochte will be in tough to qualify for Tokyo. He’s only beaten Phelps head to head ONCE in the event, and even without Phelps, DeVine and Prenot are putting up times nearly as fast as Lochte went in 2014-2016.
Why on earth would Phelps, after all the accolades, put in three years of heavy training to just swim the 200 IM? To show he can win old? Second, you’re wrong about their head to heads. Lochte beat him at 2009 Worlds, 2011 Worlds, and 2012 Olympic Trials. At London, Lochte was coming off a 200 back final before the 200 IM. One reason Lochte didn’t beat him more times was that Phelps scratched the 200 IM at 2010 Pan Pacs (Lochte went 1:54) and didn’t swim Worlds in 2013 or 2015.
Phelps didn’t swim 200 IM at 2009 Worlds. Phelps beat Lochte by .09 at 2012 OTs. Otherwise, I agree with you, no need for Phelps to come back. Maybe Spitz or Schollander.
WRONG.
Go look at results – Phelps didn’t swim 200IM at 2009 Worlds. Phelps also beat Lochte at 2012 Olympic Trials.
And given that Phelps is 4-0 against Lochte at the Olympics, I’d be willing to bet that those races that never happened would have resulted in more Phelps wins, not Lochte wins.
Phelps can beat Le Clos anytime.
Conger? Lol!
Lochte? Double lol!
But nevertheless, why should MP come back? He achieved everything a swimmer can. He is ready to have a life outside the pool with his family. There is so much more on this planet than the black line on the bottom of a pool.
Conger just split 1:45-low the other day. That’s not really laughable.
Wait a few months and u will see Lochte again in solid shape ….u heard it here first lol