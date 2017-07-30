Grevers: “I Think Michael (Phelps) Might Come Back”

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

American backstroker Matt Grevers had a great end to the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, picking up 2 medals on the final night of competition. He got the ball rolling in the 50 back, clocking a 24.56 to bring home the bronze. That was the 2nd fastest swim of his career and just .02 shy of his personal best 24.54 from the 2013 World Championships.

“I love 50s at the World Championships because I think it allow us to stay longer in the sport. Everyone can swim a 50,” said Grevers. “I inspired myself here in Budapest. It feels great. I will keep my motivation up and continue my progression.”

In the last event of the session, Grevers took on the backstroke leg of the men’s 4×100 medley relay. He’d already swum the 100 back plenty of times at this meet (prelims/semis/finals of the 100 back, finals of the mixed 4×100 medley relay), but this last one was his fastest. He hit the wall in 52.26, tying Ryan Murphy for the 9th fastest time ever done by an American and putting up his fastest performance since his 52.08 and 52.16 from the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials and 2012 Olympics respectively.

Grevers also shared his thoughts on whether or not Michael Phelps would come out of retirement again:

“I think Michael might come back. After watching this meet he might get the hitch. I know he is a competitor and he might want to help out.”