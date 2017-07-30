Chase Kalisz on 400 IM: “Lots of Improvements I Can Make”

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

400 IM Champion Chase Kalisz posted a 4:05.90 to win big tonight, becoming the 3rd-best performer in history. Only two names sit ahead of him– Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte. That’s a pretty legendary duo up top, but Kalisz could be the person to break up that magic. In a post-race interview tonight, he said that he has more to work on.

“I feel good. It’s three years down the road. Everything kind a one big step year by year. I think I made a good step forward this year and made good progress, but I have a million things to work on. Certainly it wasn’t a race what was technically perfect for me. I swam great, but I think there are lots of improvements I can make. I will take a little bit of time off after this. I’m in a good period now and I’m more focused and more motivated than ever.”

Kalisz is certainly hitting his stride, and he’s been swimming the best he ever has. The way he looked this meet, and taking into account his quote from tonight and his dedication to getting better in the coming years, that 4:03.84 WR from Phelps is looking more and more attainable for him.

jay ryan

The title is a quote form Yoda, “Lots of of improvements I can make” Hmmmmm?

2 minutes 53 seconds ago
About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studies and swims at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and has been in the pool ever since. He misses Vine.

