Sarah Sjostrom Explains Injured Thumb (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY FINAL

  • World Record (WR): 24.43, Sarah Sjöström, 2014
  • World Junior Record (WJ): 25.46, Rikako Ikee, 2017
  • European Record (ER): 24.43, Sarah Sjöström, 2014
  • European Junior Record (EJ): 25.66, Target Time
  • Championship Record (CR): 24.87, Sarah Sjöström, 2014
  1. Sarah Sjostrom, SWE, 25.16
  2. Emilie Beckmann, DEN, 25.72
  3. Kimberly Buys, BEL, 25.76

Sarah Sjostrom claimed her fourth individual gold medal of the competition in winning the women’s 50 fly, clocking a time of 25.16. She has been slightly faster this year (25.07), but she looked thrilled to simply win and earn her fourth consecutive title in the event.

Emilie Beckmann of Denmark and Kimberly Buys of Belgium picked up silver and bronze with swims of 25.72 and 25.76, while medal favorites Melanie Henique (25.84) and Ranomi Kromowidjojo (25.88) were out of the top-3 in 5th and 6th. Kromowidjojo had scratched the 100 free to focus on this event. Aliena Schmidtke was 4th in 25.77.

