Sarah Sjostrom Completa La Fina Swim Series Con 148 Mila $ In 6 Giorni Di Gare

Time Standards Need To Be Implemented At the FINA Champions Series Should swimmers get $5,000 checks just for showing up? At least one Olympic Champion doesn’t think so.

Sarah Sjostrom Finishes FINA Champions Series With $148,000 in 6 Days of Racing The amount is smaller than the $314,4000 that Sjostrom earned at the FINA World Cup Series, but was also earned in 15 fewer days (21 vs. 6) of racing.

Pernille Blume Swims .01 Off Gold Medal Time Post-Surgery (Video) Blume won with a season best of 24.08, still the third-fastest time in the world. Sjostrom remains on top with her 23.91 from Budapest.