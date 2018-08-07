Sarah Köhler set a new German record,1500 free, European C’ships

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Germany’s Sarah Köhler bettered her own German record en route to win the silver medal in the 1500m freestyle. The 24-year old was clocked at 15:57,85. She improved her old record by 2 seconds. Her result is also the fifth fastest time worldwide in 2018.

Köhler only placed fourth in the 800m freestyle on day one and was very disappointed about her performance. Her boy friend, Florian Wellbrock, took the gold medal in the 1500m freestyle and she said today in a post-race interview that she felt challenged and also wanted to earn a medal. She added that Florian’s achievement was outstanding and she didn’t want to compare her performance today with his.

Köhler is the 2017 European Champion in the 800m free (short course) and also took the silver medal in the 400m free last december in Copenhagen.