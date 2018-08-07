Govorov: “It’s not who is fastest… it’s who can keep as long as possible” (Video)

MEN’S 50 FLY FINAL

  • World Record (WR): 22.27 – Andrii Govorov, 2018
  • World Junior Record (WJ): 23.22 – Michael Andrew, 2017
  • European Record (ER): 22.27 – Andrii Govorov, 2018
  • European Junior Record (EJ): 23.28 – Target Time
  • Championship Record (CR): 22.73 – Andrii Govorov, 2016
  1. Andrii Govorov, UKR, 22.48
  2. Ben Proud, GBR, 22.78
  3. Oleg Kostin, RUS, 22.97

World Record holder Andrii Govorov didn’t quite hit his mark of 22.27 from earlier in the summer, but he did break his own Championship Record for gold in a time of 22.48, which is the 3rd fastest swim in history.

Ben Proud was just .03 off of his personal best for silver in 22.78, and Russian Oleg Kostin also got under 23 seconds for bronze in 22.97, breaking his own Russian Record. Kristian Gkolomeev broke his Greek Record for a third straight time in taking 4th (23.19), and Poland’s Konrad Czerniak (23.34) was 5th.

