Sarah Gibson Brought a Puke Bucket for This Set

We’ve all had those insane sets that we will remember until we die. We brag about them, maybe even inflate a few things, but we’re content to never do them again. National Teamer Sarah Gibson not only brought a puke bucket for this annual Texas A&M holiday training practice but was actually looking forward to it! “I never feel as prepared to race as I do after completing this successfully. If you don’t die here, there’s nothing you can’t negative, or at least even split.”, said Sarah.

14 x 400 (SCY)

1 @ 5:00 50 EZ, 200 reverse IM drill, 150 EZ

4 @ 4:25

1 @ 5:00 same as the first

3 @ 4:15

1 @ 5:00 same as the first

2 @ 4:05

1 @ 5:00 same as the first

1 @ 3:55

Sarah held between 3:55 and 4:00 for the first nine, then dropped 3:52 on the last one!

The butterfly specialist has been expanding her range and adding yards since moving back to her alma mater to train for 2020. Under Steve Bultman she has been adding “off” events like the 400 free and 200 free to her meet schedules to improve her aerobic fitness and mental toughness. “The 4…yeah that’s just a “If you can do this, you can do the 2 fly.”.”, says Sarah of her added events. Not sure events that you earn Olympic Trials cuts in-season in count as off events, but her training has been fantastic and has certainly lined Sarah Gibson up to be a threat in multiple events next year in Omaha.

Swim Training courtesy of Fike Swim, a SwimSwam partner.