16 Swim Camps You Might Love

2020 UPPER VALLEY SWIM CAMP AT DARTMOUTH COLLEGE – SIGN UP TODAY

The Upper Valley Swim Camp is designed for competitive swimmers who are looking to improve technique across all strokes, starts and turns. Swimmers will focus on a specific stroke and skill each day of the camp, swimmers will improve their technique through a progression of drills and video review led by a member of the coaching staff. Each camper will leave with an under and above water video of all four stroke, inducing a voice over with tips for improving each area.

2020 BOLLES SWIM CAMP – SIGN UP TODAY

The Bolles Sharks has made a significant impact on the national and international swimming scene. The Bolles Sharks had its first national finalist in 1980. Since that time the Bolles Sharks swimmers have captured 23 individual national championships and 16 relay championships as well as 34 team championships. Bolles Sharks swimmers have won at the World Championships, Asian games, Pam Am Games, Southeast Asian Games, World University Games, and the Olympic Games, as well as many other international meets.

2020 SALO SWIM CAMP

Salo Swim Camp is the premiere camp in the sport of swimming. While training at state of the art facilities on the campus of The University of Southern California, you will be provided with elite level instruction from select coaches across the country. Campers will have the opportunity to watch, and meet, some of the fastest swimmers in the world while they train each morning. Also, presentations will be given by USC’s elite performance staff. There are 3 different camp offerings to accommodate varying levels of athlete.

2020 NORTHWESTERN WILDCAT SWIM CAMPS – SIGN UP TODAY

COACH KIPP PRESENTS THE NORTHWESTERN WILDCAT SWIM CAMPS: “Welcome to our 2020 New Look Swimming camps at Northwestern University. Our staff at Northwestern will be running 2 camps for the 2020 summer. As the Director of Swimming and Diving at Northwestern, I can guarantee that your swimmers will have a world class experience and walk away with a great appreciation for the sport and, of course, Northwestern Swimming.”

2020 MICHIGAN WOLVERINE SWIM CAMP – SIGN UP TODAY

The Michigan Swim Camp is designed to provide each competitive swimmer with the opportunity to improve their pursuit of excellence both in and out of the pool. It is open to any and all participants limited only by age and specified number of campers. During registration, campers will select from one of two tracts depending upon their needs.

KENTUCKY SWIMMING CAMPS – SIGN UP TODAY

Kentucky Elite Starts & Turns Camp – Friday, December 27, 2019: Our Starts & Turns Camp is designed to maximize the fine tuning process of racing starts and turns. This camp is for more advanced swimmers and does not focus on individual stroke development. Video analysis will be used to increase the swimmers competitive edge.

2020 RISING TIDE SWIM CAMP – SIGN UP TODAY

Our camp is all about teaching athletes the foundation skills and drills they will need to perfect their technique. We take the time to teach them how the brain manages everything they do, and how to program the brain in a way that helps them “upgrade the neural software” needed to reproduce perfect skills without having to think about them. It involves critical thinking and exploring new ways to achieve new skills since we’re all built differently and there isn’t a one size fits all technique.

2020 NEAL STUDD SWIM CAMP @ FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY

The Neal Studd Swim Camp at Florida State University, is a camp that focuses on giving each swimmer age 7-18 the tools to improve their overall technique. The camp focuses on, fitness, stroke technique, starts, turns, nutrition and mental training. Each camper will recieve specific instruction on all 4 strokes, turns and starts. There will be classroom sessions on these principles as well as talks on nutrition. We will also have champion swimmers come in to talk to our campers. Our goal each session is to give your camper the tools to improve their swimming as well as give them a renewed love of the sport!

2020 NAVY ELITE SWIM CAMP – SIGN UP NOW

The Navy Swim Elite Training Camp is designed and implemented by our Navy Coaching staff to take swimmers to the next level of performance by focusing on a progressive stroke technique session, while adding an elite level pool training session to each day. The technique session will include competitive stroke progressions in all strokes, starts and turns, racing prep, and video analysis. The training component will incorporate the learned techniques with a high level energy systems based training program to prepare the swimmer for excellence in the summer season.

2020 TOTAL PERFORMANCE SWIM CAMPS AT KENYON COLLEGE

The cornerstone of the Competitive Stroke Camp’s success is a dedication to helping campers improve each of the four strokes when it comes to technique, training and race strategy. Our campers receive small-group instruction in a low swimmer-to-coach environment, team and leadership building sessions, daily video analysis of strokes and classroom sessions. Most importantly, Total Performance campers have FUN – both in and out of the pool – with scavenger hunts, variety shows, games and meeting new friends!

2019 SERGIO LOPEZ SWIM CAMPS AT VIRGINIA TECH – SIGN UP TODAY

The DEC 28-29 Breaststroke Camp will focus on perfecting your streamline, body position, kick and pull. Besides the in-water work, your swimmer will take part in classroom sessions where the entire stroke is broken down and they will hear success stories and learn mental techniques to prepare them for race day.

2020 GATOR SWIM CAMPS – SIGN UP TODAY

The University of Florida GATOR SWIM CAMPS are developmental camps designed to teach swimmers proper technique and provide quality training to swimmers of ALL abilities between 8 and 18 years old. The camps emphasizes technical skills, training habits, and mental preparation as well as the importance of health and fitness in a structured, fun, and enthusiastic Gator environment. Campers will interact with Olympic Gold Medalists, World and NCAA Champions, as well as Olympic and World Championship coaches.

2020 AUBURN WAR EAGLE SWIM CAMPS – SIGN UP TODAY

Gary Taylor will lead the Auburn Swim Camps along with a staff of highly qualified, accomplished, and enthusiastic coaches, counselors and collegiate swimmers. Head Coachwill lead the Auburn Swim Camps along with a staff of highly qualified, accomplished, and enthusiastic coaches, counselors and collegiate swimmers. Gary Taylor ‘s coaching staff will combine the best of the Auburn Camp Tradition while incorporating the techniques used to create champions across the globe. This camp will feature technique instruction which will provide swimmers with the tools for success that can be applied to their training and development throughout their careers.

Improve your skills at the most unique camping experiences in the country. Eagle Swim Camps offer the most unique camping experience in the country. Eagle Swim Camps, on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University take place in beautiful Fort Myers, Florida. Campers will not only enjoy our state of the art Olympic sized pool, but also the beachfront at beautiful Lake Como, home of USA Swimming’s Open Water National Championships.

