Indiana Welcomes Louisville for Senior Day Friday Meet

Courtesy: Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will host the Louisville Cardinals on Senior Day on Friday, Feb. 1 at the Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center.

The meet gets underway with the women’s 1-meter and men’s 3-meter dive at 12:15 p.m. ET. Senior Day festivities are scheduled to begin around 1:30 p.m., with the meet getting fully underway at 2:00 p.m. at the CBAC.

The order of events for swimming will be 200 medley relay, 1,000 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 500 freestyle 100 butterfly, 200 IM and 400 freestyle relay. The men’s 1-meter and women’s 3-meter will run during swimming breaks.

The dual meet will be streamed via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.com. Live results for swimming can be found at IUHoosiers.com, while dive results can be found at DiveMeets.com.

Scouting the Hoosiers

The Indiana men’s team (7-0) enters Friday’s meet with the Cardinals with a dual-meet winning streak of 29. The Hoosier men haven’t lost in a dual meet since Jan. 16, 2016 against Michigan.

The IU women’s squad comes in the Friday’s meet with a record of 3-3-1 on the year, with wins over Kentucky, Missouri and Big Ten-rival Purdue. Indiana’s tie came against Notre Dame, while all three losses have come to top-20- teams.

Senior Day

On Friday, Indiana will honor the 17 swimmers, divers and managers who will be participating in the final dual meet of their careers – Zach Apple, Bailey Andison, Mackenzie Atencio, Wilson Beckman, Clark Carter, James Connor, Adam Destrampe, Ian Finnerty, Trey Hubbuch, Christine Jensen, Drew Keenan, Katie Keller, Lilly King, Vini Lanza, Laura Morley, Jessica Parratto and Josh Romany.

Senior Class By The Numbers

11 – NCAA Titles

16 – CSCAA Scholar All-America Honors

20 – School Records Holders

20 – Academic All-Big Ten Honors

41 – Big Ten Titles

71 – All-America Honors