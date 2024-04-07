Sara Curtis Breaks World Junior Record in the SCM 50 Back

National Youth Criteria – Women’s Section

April 5-7, 2024

Riccione, Italy

25 meters (SCM)

Event Page

Live Results

Italy’s Sara Curtis took down three records in the short course meter 50 back at Italy’s National Youth Criteria competition, posting a time of 26.08. She set a new Italian, European Junior and World Junior Record with her performance.

Curtis, registered to swim with CS Roero, lowered the World Junior record by .05 seconds from its previous standard of 26.13, established by Olivia Smoliga way back in 2012.

The previous Italian record in the event was set by Silvia Scalia in 2021 with a time of 26.18, while the previous European Junior record was set by Russia’s Maria Kameneva back in 2016 in a time of 26.15.

Earlier in the meet, Curtis won the 100 back in a time of 58.05 and was the only competitor in the field to go under a minute.

50 BACK TIME COMPARISON