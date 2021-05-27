Santo Condorelli Drops 48.90 100 Free In Virginia, Eyes Sette Colli Trophy

2021 VA PRVT A3 May Qualifier

May 21-22, 2021

Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA

LCM (50m)

PDF Results

Meet Mobile Results: “PRVT A3 May Qualifier”

2016 Olympian Santo Condorelli was in action last week at the PRVT A3 May Qualifier in Christiansburg, Virginia, putting up some very strong times – including a season-best 48.90 in the 100 freestyle.

Condorelli, 26, first clocked 49.12 in the prelims before taking two tenths off in the final, improving on his 49.07 done in early April.

Condorelli, who now represents Italy internationally but has previously donned both the American and Canadian flags on the world stage, also produced times of 22.54 in the 50 free and 52.86 in the 100 fly – falling shy of his respective season-bests of 22.29 and 52.30.

Since racing at the Italian Championships at the beginning of April, Condorelli has been training with Pinnacle Racing and coach Sergio Lopez Miro in Virginia. Lopez tells SwimSwam that Condorelli “has been doing very well and seems on the right path to swim very well.”

Having failed to meet the Italian Olympic qualification standards in Riccione, Condorelli is eyeing June’s Sette Colli Trophy – which will be the last chance for Italian swimmers to qualify for the Olympic team.

Condorelli will need to post a time of 21.70 (50 free), 48.20 (100 free) and 51.50 (100 fly) to individually make the Olympic team in one of those events, while showings of 48.57 and 51.96 would be good enough for relay slots in the latter two races.

So far, Alessandro Miressi (47.45) is the lone Italian men to eclipse the individual standard in the 100 free, and Federico Burdisso (51.39) is the only one to do so in the 100 fly. No one has been under the 50 free marker.

Perhaps the most promising aspect of Condorelli’s racing last weekend, particularly in the 100 free, was his splitting. He’s always been known to take the race out very fast—including leading the 2016 Olympic final at the 50 before finishing fourth—but Condorelli showed great back-end speed in both of his swims.

In the prelims, he split 24.01/25.11, and then in the final he was 23.83/25.07. Compare that to his swims at the Italian Championships: 22.88/26.19 in the prelims, and then 22.79/26.36 in the final. If he can add in a bit of speed with taper and maintain the back-half, he’ll be in good shape.

When swimming his personal best time of 47.88, done in that 2016 Olympic final representing Canada, Condorelli split 22.22/25.66.

OTHER MEET HIGHLIGHTS