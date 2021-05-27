Santo Condorelli Drops 48.90 100 Free In Virginia, Eyes Sette Colli Trophy

2021 VA PRVT A3 May Qualifier
- May 21-22, 2021
- Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA
- LCM (50m)
- PDF Results
- Meet Mobile Results: “PRVT A3 May Qualifier”
2016 Olympian Santo Condorelli was in action last week at the PRVT A3 May Qualifier in Christiansburg, Virginia, putting up some very strong times – including a season-best 48.90 in the 100 freestyle.
Condorelli, 26, first clocked 49.12 in the prelims before taking two tenths off in the final, improving on his 49.07 done in early April.
Condorelli, who now represents Italy internationally but has previously donned both the American and Canadian flags on the world stage, also produced times of 22.54 in the 50 free and 52.86 in the 100 fly – falling shy of his respective season-bests of 22.29 and 52.30.
Since racing at the Italian Championships at the beginning of April, Condorelli has been training with Pinnacle Racing and coach Sergio Lopez Miro in Virginia. Lopez tells SwimSwam that Condorelli “has been doing very well and seems on the right path to swim very well.”
Having failed to meet the Italian Olympic qualification standards in Riccione, Condorelli is eyeing June’s Sette Colli Trophy – which will be the last chance for Italian swimmers to qualify for the Olympic team.
Condorelli will need to post a time of 21.70 (50 free), 48.20 (100 free) and 51.50 (100 fly) to individually make the Olympic team in one of those events, while showings of 48.57 and 51.96 would be good enough for relay slots in the latter two races.
So far, Alessandro Miressi (47.45) is the lone Italian men to eclipse the individual standard in the 100 free, and Federico Burdisso (51.39) is the only one to do so in the 100 fly. No one has been under the 50 free marker.
Perhaps the most promising aspect of Condorelli’s racing last weekend, particularly in the 100 free, was his splitting. He’s always been known to take the race out very fast—including leading the 2016 Olympic final at the 50 before finishing fourth—but Condorelli showed great back-end speed in both of his swims.
In the prelims, he split 24.01/25.11, and then in the final he was 23.83/25.07. Compare that to his swims at the Italian Championships: 22.88/26.19 in the prelims, and then 22.79/26.36 in the final. If he can add in a bit of speed with taper and maintain the back-half, he’ll be in good shape.
When swimming his personal best time of 47.88, done in that 2016 Olympic final representing Canada, Condorelli split 22.22/25.66.
OTHER MEET HIGHLIGHTS
- Alex Evdokimov threw down times of 1:01.62 and 2:15.91 in the men’s 100 and 200 breast – he’ll be a contender to final in both events at the upcoming Olympic Trials. Evdokimov has been 1:00.47 and 2:12.10 in the two events this season.
- Farida Osman, who represents Egypt internationally, topped the women’s 50 free with a time of 25.75, having been as fast as 25.10 this season at the U.S. Open in November.
- 2016 Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling raced the men’s 200 fly for the first time this season, clocking 2:07.01 in the final, and also went 1:08.72 in the 100 breaststroke.
- Spanish native Carles Coll Marti, a rising sophomore at Virginia Tech, put together a very strong 200 IM in a time of 2:02.17, taking off almost three seconds from his previous best (set in the prelims).
- Emma Atkinson, who is coming off a historic fourth-place finish in the 200 backstroke at the Women’s NCAA Championships as a freshman for Virginia Tech, raced the 200 free (2:03.05) and 100 back (1:02.35), both her first times racing those events this season. Atkinson owns best times in those events of 1:59.82 and 1:01.37, respectively.
- Two more notable names who were also first-years this past season with the Hokies were Chase Travis and Caroline Bentz. Travis posted a solid 16:40.49 in the women’s 1500 free, marking her fastest swim in the event since December of 2019. Bentz raced the women’s 50 free (25.93), 100 free (56.58), 50 back (29.12) and 200 IM (2:19.35), establishing lifetime bests in all but the medley, where she was 2:18.63 at the U.S. Open in November.
Anyone got word on the next country he’ll be competing for post-Tokyo?
Bahahha I was just looking for something like this.
Japan of course
Mr. Worldwide strikes again!
We were close to seeing Dean Farris chase Santo around the world….glad that didn’t happen.