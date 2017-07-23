Ryan Held Takes 3 Wins, Pops 24.9 50 Back at NC Sr Champs

NC LC SENIOR CHAMPS

July 20th – 23rd, 2017

Greensboro Aquatic Center

Greensboro, NC

Results (also on Meet Mobile)

Ryan Held of Wolfpack Elite was dominant this weekend at the North Carolina LC Senior Championships in Greensboro, NC. Held, who will race for Team USA at the 2017 World University Games next month, won three events, and had an impressive time trial swim as well.

He took home wins in the 100 free and 100 fly, two events that he raced in at the 2017 NCAA Championships, as well as the 200 free. Held was 49.81 in the 100 free, 53.73 (but 53.49 in prelims) in the 100 fly, and 1:49.49 in the 200 free. In the 200 free, that was a lifetime best and his first time under 1:51– he has been 1:31 in SCY, and Held could certainly keep working on extending his range in LCM to become a real threat in that event in the big pool.

In a 50 back time trial, with video below, Held went 24.95 in a 50 backstroke. That’s very impressive, seeing as Held is first and foremost a freestyler, then a butterflier, while he has also proved his breaststroke speed (55.40 in high school). For reference, that time would’ve been 6th at Worlds Trials in Indy, and according to the tweet below from NC State coach Guntoro, it was only Held’s 2nd 50 back in long course.

Wolfpack Elite was dominant, winning the majority of events this weekend. One of the most impressive swims came from Cullen Jones, who took the 50 free in 22.23 over Held (22.57). Meanwhile, Alexia Zevnik had a solid showing of 1:00.92 to take the women’s 100 back.

Hannah Moore and Matthew O’Donnell took wins in the 400 free, with Moore taking the women’s race in 4:14.67 and O’Donnell going 4:05.20 on the men’s side. Mason Revis went 4:26.78 to win the men’s 400 IM and then was 2:06.66 to take the 200 IM, while Lindsay Morrow was 1:11.13 for the win in the women’s 100 breast. Lucca Martins posted a 2:02.13 in the 200 fly to edge Revis by .11, and Hennessey Stuart added one more win tonight in the 200 back (2:01.93).

A pair from NCAC earned wins on the women’s side, that pair being Hellen Moffitt and Caroline Baldwin. Both swimmers were teammates on UNC’s program, with Moffitt just graduating while Baldwin has one more year. Baldwin went 25.13 to take the 50 free and 55.86 for the 100 free win, while Moffitt posted a 58.93 to win the women’s 100 fly. The duo will represent Team USA in Taipei along with Held in August at WUGs.

Julia Poole was a standout high school swimmer this meet, representing Marlins of Raleigh. Poole was 2:16.81 to take the 200 IM, then came back to win the 400 IM, too, at 4:51.11. She’s part of the incoming freshman class for NC State.