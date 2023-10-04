Russian Swim Coach, Former European Champion, Banned for 4 Years

European Champion swimmer and Russian swimming coach Evgenia Ermkova has been suspended for four years for a violation of Russian Anti-Doping Rules, the Russian Anti-Doping organization has announced.

The suspension officially began on June 1, 2023.

Ermakova was sanctioned under section 4.8 of the All-Russia Anti-Doping Rules, which prohibit the administration or attempted administration of a banned substance or prohibited method by a coach to an athlete.

RUSADA found Ermakova to have administered the banned substance Octodrine to an athlete. The substance, not approved for human use in most countries, was shown in animal studies in mid-20th century to increase blood pressure and cardiac output in animals.

A 2017 study found that Octodrine was found in sports supplements sold in the United States.

RUSADA has not named the athlete involved and currently lists no swimmers suspended for the use of Octodrine in its public records.

Ermakova was previously the coach at a school in the far eastern part of Russia in Vladivostok, where she coached at least one swimmer to a medal at the Russian Age Group Championships.

This is not Ermakova’s first run-in with anti-doping authorities. Born in 1976 in what was then the USSR, but what is now Kazakhstan, she anchored the USSR’s European Championship gold medal-winning 400 medley relay. A year later, she represented the unified team at the Olympics, and in 1996 she represented Kazakhstan.

On September 13, 2000, she was suspended for 2 years for testing positive for the banned diuretic Furosemide. The test came at the Mare Nostrum Series in Monaco in May of that year. She was disqualified from the Olympics that year.

She attempted a comeback four years later and qualified for the Games, but ultimately did not compete after the country chose younger athletes.

In August 2020, Ermakova spoke out against the head coach of Kazakhstan’s powerful synchronized swimming team Aliya Karimova. Ermakova’s children were part of the national team pipeline in synchronized swimming.

Part of a line of Soviet sports elites, Ermakova’s father Viktor Mikhailovich Ermakov coached 1976 Olympic champion wrestler Anatoly Bykov.

Ermakova is recognized as a Master of Sport of the USSR.