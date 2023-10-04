Tanica Jamison Leads Houston Women Through Early Season Power | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

Tanica Jamison is in her 3rd season as head coach of the Houston Women’s S&D program. In her first two seasons, she guided the Cougars to back-to-back conference titles. Getting things started this September, Jamison was running power work on a Tuesday afternoon. Because it was still early in the season, Jamison opted for tempo trainers, stroke work with tennis balls and paddles, and socks for this particular workout.

See full workout below:

1200 Warm Up

16:00 Kick

2x

1:00 Moderate

:30 FAST

:45 Mod

:45 FAST

:30 Mod

1:00 FAST

:30 EZ

:30 Thumper

:20 FAST Vert Kick

:10 EZ

:30 Tombstone FAST

:30 EZ

Circuit 28:00

Station 1

8×25 Socks:

2x

1x kick (FAST) :45

2x Drill :35

1x Swim FAST :30

Socks Off

2×25 :30

1) 12.5 surf kick 12.5 head up high rev

2) FAST

Station 2

8×25 Tempo Trainer:

O) High Rev .40-.65

E) .80-1.20

Tempo Trainer Off

2×25 :30

1) EZ

2) FAST

Station 3

Tennis Balls in Hand + Paddle on Head Swim Moderate Free/Back for 5:30

Station 4

400 Fins (4x [25 FAST (15uw breakout fast through turn) 15 surf kick 10 ez, build to fast through turn, 10 yds high rev, 15 ez] )

Zoomers

20×25 @ :35

2x

1 EZ

3 Drill

6 Fastest Interval Possible, No more than 3 seconds rest

Speed Work (2 Turn 50s)

4x

4×45 @ 1:00 Start at Flags in Floating Position, 12.5-15 UW, Fast to turn, Pause at Flip for 3 Seconds, 12.5 FAST

Warmdown