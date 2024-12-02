Russia Still Against Coe As IOC President, But Changes Tune Under New Leader Degtyarev

Much to the dismay of Russian sports officials, Sebastian Coe has seemingly emerged as the frontrunner to take over as the next president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with the election set to take place early next year.

Coe, the current president of World Athletics, has been firm in his stance on imposing sanctions on Russians and Belarusians in international competition until something changes in the global climate, and he’s also been strict relating to Russia’s state-sponsored doping program that spanned from 2011-2015.

With Coe among the favorites to succeed Thomas Bach early next year, Belarusian Sports and Tourism Minister Sergey Kovalchuk called for Coe’s impeachment as World Athletics President in October, claiming his stance on Russian and Belarusian participation goes against the Olympic Movement.

“He only cares about his own career, and he uses the situation with Russian and Belarusian athletes for his own personal gain,” Kovalchuk said via translation.

“Coe is currently running for the post of IOC head, and such approaches are of great concern. If he heads the international Olympic movement today, and it is already on its last legs, we propose calling on members of World Athletics to consider the issue of impeachment, since his policy is aimed at the collapse of the Olympic movement. Before it is too late.”

RUSSIA CHANGES TUNE UNDER DEGTYAREV

In November, there was a change of tune from the Russians regarding their relationship with the IOC, as Russia’s Minister of Sport, Mikhail Degtyarev, spoke at an All-Russian Forum of New Media and said the country has been in communication with the IOC with hopes of finding common ground.

“The dialogue is being conducted, non-publicly, through various channels and on neutral territories,” Degtyarev said via translation.

“I meet with international officials, there are various means of communication. The convergence of positions has begun. I believe that we need to stop with accusations, insults, we need to start moving towards softening the IOC’s position towards our athletes.”

This altered approach towards the IOC comes amid numerous changes in Russian sport, with two harsh critics of the IOC, former Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin and former Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov, both recently stepping down.

In addition to Degtyarev taking over for Matytsin, he is also slated to succeed Pozdnyakov as ROC President, holding both roles in an effort to streamline the communication coming out of Russia. With approval from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Degtyarev will officially be named ROC President later this month.

While Coe remains someone the Russians don’t want to see take over the IOC, they are reportedly in favor of veteran IOC member Juan Antonio Samaranch (ESP), UCI President David Lapparetient (FRA) or Japan’s Morinari Watanabe (JPN), head of the International Gymnastics Federation, according to The Sports Examiner‘s Rich Perelman.

They’re impartial about the other three: swimming legend Kirsty Coventry (ZIM), International Ski & Snowboard Federation chief Johan Eliasch (GBR), and longtime IOC member Prince Feisal Al Hussein (JOR).

Along with improving lines of communication with the IOC, Degtyarev has also said arrangements are being made for the Russian Anti-Doping Agency to pay out any debts it has remaining with the World Anti-Doping Agency.

IOC SETS PRESIDENTIAL PRESENTATION ORDER

The IOC has recently announced the order in which the Presidential candidates will present to the IOC members on January 30 after a random draw.

“The draw was conducted by a Lausanne-based public notary on 25 November,” the IOC said in a statement. “The order, determined by the draw, will also be used consistently in all official documents subsequently. This process ensures fairness and transparency as the candidates outline their visions for the future of the IOC.”

The Order

While it’s up for debate whether or not the order gives anyone a distinct advantage, Coe going second-last could work in his favor.

However, there will be six weeks between the presentations and the election, which takes place March 18-21 during the 144th IOC Session in Greece.

Coe, 68, would only be one year into his first term when he reaches the age of 70, the age in which someone ceases to be an IOC member—though it can be extended. In Coe’s case, he could be extended through 2030, which would still only be five years into his first term, three short of a full term. There would need to be a change made in the Olympic Charter in order for him to serve a full term.

Coe is the oldest candidate, followed by Samaranch and Watanabe, both 65, and Eliasch is 62, meaning four of the seven candidates would turn 70 during their first term as president and would therefore need extensions.

The youngest candidate is seven-time Olympic medalist Coventry, 41, who would become the first female president of the IOC if elected.