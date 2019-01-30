Residents Of Japan Enter First Phase Of Olympic Ticket Buying

Residents of Japan will soon have the chance to snag tickets to the world’s biggest international sporting competition, the Summer Olympic Games, hosted by Tokyo in 2020.

Right now, those living in Japan are able to register on Tokyo 2020’s online platform to obtain a Tokyo 2020 ID. That ID will then be used to apply for tickets this spring, before the tickets are available for general sale.

ID holders will eventually participate in an online lottery, which will aim at giving as many people as possible a chance to purchase tickets for the event of their choice. After the initial tickets are allocated, the remaining tickets will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Below is a diagram published on Tokyo2020.org depicting the process.

The Tokyo 2020 ID portal is currently available in Japanese, with an English version to set to launch before sales begin. It can be accessed at https://id.tokyo2020.org/. Already more than 1.2 million people have obtained their Tokyo 2020 ID.

Per Tokyo organizers, a more detailed schedule, including the ticket sales launch date and other details regarding ticketing, will be announced later.

Additionally, those living outside of Japan will be able to order tickets through the National Olympic Committee of their respective country or region or via their authorized ticket resellers. A list of these organisations in each country will be published by the spring of 2019 on the official Tokyo 2020 ticket sales site.