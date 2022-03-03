Reona Aoki Continues Tear, Clocks 30.27 50 Breast Asian Record

2022 JAPANESE SELECTION MEET

Wednesday, March 2nd – Saturday, March 5th

Tatsumi International Swimming Centre, Tokyo, Japan

LCM (50m)

Selection Meet for 2022 Budapest World Championships, 2022 Asian Games, World University Games

Results

Japan’s Reona Aoki broke her second Japanese national record in as many days, following up yesterdays’ 100m breaststroke stunner with another powerful swim today in the 50m.

On day two of the Japanese Selection Meet here in Tokyo, 27-year-old Aoki fired off a winning time of 30.27 to take the 50m breast. That not only demolished her own previous personal best of 30.77 she owned entering this meet, but it also easily overtook the previous Japanese standard of 30.64 Satomi Suzuki put on the books nearly 4 years ago.

Aoki actually broke the record first in the morning heats, snagging the top seed with a 30.54 scorcher before dropping another .27 to become her nation’s fastest woman ever. For her part, now-former record holder Suzuki settle for silver in 30.81 this evening.

The 30.27 scorcher from Tokyo Frog King Aoki also now represents a new Asian continental record. The previous mark stood at the 30.46 Chen Huija of China logged during the supersuit era of the 2009 Asian Games.

Globally, Aoki now becomes the 27th fastest performer ever with her outing here.

Yesterday Aoki also established a new Asian Record in the 100m breast, producing a monster swim of 1:05.19.