Reece Whitley Wins 200 Free, 100 Fly at Last Inter-Ac League Champs

Penn Charter senior Reece Whitley broke 2 team records and won 2 league titles as his high school career winds down. Whitley, best-known as a National Age Group Record-breaking breaststroker, has made huge strides this year in other strokes, especially the butterfly and IM races.

To that end, Whitley didn’t swim the 100 breaststroke at his final Inter-Academic League Championship, a precursor to next month’s Easterns. Instead, he swam, and broke records, in both the 100 fly and 200 free on Thursday. First, in the 200 free, he won in a 1:38.29 that broke the Penn Charter school record and the Malvern Prep pool record. Then, in the 100 fly, he swam 49.21, which broke his own team record in the event.

Whitley, a Cal commit, has best times are 1:36.99 in the 200 free and 48.23 in the 100 fly. Last year at Easterns he swam and broke Meet Records in the 200 IM (1:44.91) and 100 breaststroke (51.84).

Other highlights: