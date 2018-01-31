MIT Men Defeat Division 1 Boston College (Men’s D3 Weekly Recap)

This week in Divsion 3 Men’s Swimming: MIT took down Division 1 Boston College, Rowan was crowned the NJAC Champions, and Johns Hopkins showed some speed at the Blue Jay Invitational.

MIT vs Boston College

MIT defeated Boston College with a score of 214.5 – 83.5. MIT’s Kevin Fang led a sweep in the 200 freestyle with a season best time of 1:42.16. Joshua Graves (4th in D3 in the 1650) won both the 1000 (9:39.93) and the 500 (4:42.83). Brandon Mckenzie (7th in D3 in both the 100/200 breaststrokes) also walked away with two wins in the 100 breaststroke (57.25) and the 200 breaststroke (2:04.72).

NJAC Champions

Rowan University defeated rival TCNJ with a score of 167.5 – 132.5 to claim their second NJAC title in as many years. For Rowan, John Tepper (ranked 19th in the 1650) won the 1000 freestyle (9:46.92) and 500 freestyle (4:46.51). For TCNJ, notable swims came from Alexander Skoog and Sam Maquet. Skoog (currently 19th in the 100 back) won the 100 back with a time of 51.96. Maquet (19th in the 200 fly) swam to a win in the 200 fly with a time of 1:54.26. The hidden gem from this meet came from Rowan’s senior captain, Eric Feuerstein. The captain threw down a 44.70 as the anchor leg of the 400 freestyle relay to win the event. Feuerstein is the only current swimmer on Rowan who was invited to NCAA individually (50 freestyle). Look for him to shake up the top 16 in the 50/100 freestyles in a few weeks.

Blue Jay Invitational

Johns Hopkins won their own Blue Jay Invitational while showing a little speed. Brandon Fabian (ranked 1st in the 200 free and 3rd in the 100 free) won the 200 freestyle (1:39.43) and 100 freestyle (45.25). Emile Kuyl (currently 3rd in the 100 back) swam a winning time of 49.32 in the 100 back. In the 100 fly, Mark Wilson (currently ranked 3rd in D3) won with a time of 50.02.