Denison and Williams Win Big Tri Meets (Women’s D3 Weeky Recap)

The major highlights of this week in Division 3 Women’s Swimming were two tri meet clashes between some of the heavy hitters. Also, we got to see a few top D3 teams take on opponents from other divisions.

Williams defeated both MIT (207-93) and NYU (214-85) in dominant fashion. MIT did not leave empty handed, however, with a close win over NYU (155-145). Kailey Allen claimed MIT‘s only swimming event win with a 2:03.25 in the 200 fly. That time would put her safely in the top 5, if she was not already leading D3 with a top time of 2:00.66. Caroline White (Williams) won the 200 breast with a 2:19.01 (within .5 of her current season best) and the 100 breast with a season best time of 1:04.41 (currently 12th overall in D3). Also from Williams, Gwyneth Maloy posted a season-best time of 17:24.96 in the 1650, winning the event and moving her to 18th in D3. For the relays, Williams dropped a 3:51.73 in the 400 medley to win the event and grab the 9th current time in D3.

Denison beat both Johns Hopkins (183-111) and Carnegie Mellon (227-72), while Johns Hopkins walked away with a win over Carnegie Mellon (171-122). KT Kustritz (Denison) won both the 100 breast (1:01.97) and 200 breast (2:17.61). Both of those times would place her in the top three in D3. Kristen Petersen (Johns Hopkins) came away with wins in both the 50 freestyle (23.88) and the 100 freestyle (52.21). Denison‘s 200 medley relay time of 1:44.14 would be in the top 8 of D3 if they were not already leading the country with a time of 1:40.96.

Another article was published covering this tri meet, you can check it out here: https://swimswam.com/denison-downs-johns-hopkins-cmu-diii-powerhouse-tri-meet/

Division 3 vs Division 2 teams

Washington University (Missouri) defeated Division 2 opponent Truman State with a score of 151-142. Niamh O’Grady (who currently owns the 4th fastest time in the 200 IM) won the 200 IM with a 2:08.28. O’Grady won the event by almost 5 seconds. Nicole Zanolli (currently ranked 7th in the 200 freestyle) won a close race in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:55.68.

Emory faced off against Delta State and West Florida in a tri meet. Emory defeated both opponents, winning with scores of 163-136 against Delta State and 168-132 against West Florida. Cindy Cheng (ranked 2nd in D3 in the 100 back) won the 100 back with a NCAA B Cut time of 57.13.