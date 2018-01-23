Williams’ Trunsky Swims 16th-Best D3 Mile (Men’s D3 Weekly Recap)

This week, NCAA Division 3 Men’s Swimming was highlighted by tri meets between a few of the top programs.

MIT came away with victories against both Williams College (204-88) and NYU (177-123). NYU defeated Williams College with a score of 174-119. Andrew Trunsky (Williams) took first in the 1650, winning the event by over 10 seconds with a time of 15:59.93. That time places Trunsky 16th overall in the division. Another notable swim came from NYU‘s Ian Rainey in the 500 freestyle. Rainey dropped a 4:39.27 to win the event, 7 seconds off his season best time of 4:32.54 (ranked 14th in D3) from the MIT Invitational.

Denison claimed wins against both Johns Hopkins (192.5-87.5) and Carnegie Mellon (227-72). Johns Hopkins came away with a win against Carnegie Mellon with a score of 188.5-105.5. Matt Hedman (Denison) came away with a huge win in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:38.17. Hedman won over JHU’s Griffith Otazu, who is ranked 1st in D3 in the 500 free with a time of 5:25.30. Otazu placed 4th in the event with a 4:43.63. CMU’s Winston Chu also claimed an upset win in the 100 breast (57.14). Chu went up against Denison‘s Tiernan Foster-Smith, who is currently ranked 3rd in the country in the 100 breast with a time of 55.13.

Another article was published covering this meet, you can check it out here: https://swimswam.com/denison-downs-johns-hopkins-cmu-diii-powerhouse-tri-meet/

Washington University (Missouri) vs. Truman State

Washington University (Missouri) claimed a victory over Division 2 opponent Truman State (196-92). The most notable swim was in the 200 fly by Washington’s Brandon Lum with a 1:49.77. Lum currently ranks 5th in D3 with a season best time of 1:47.68, and is the defending NCAA Champion in the 200 fly (1:44.56). Expect Lum to get on top of the rankings in the 200 fly soon as he gears up to defend his title come March.