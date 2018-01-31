Rowan Claims Second Straight NJAC Title (Women’s D3 Weekly Recap)

An NJAC Champion was crowned this last weekend in Division 3 Women’s Swimming. We also got to see some big swims out of some Division 3 teams as they took on Division 1 opponenets

Rowan vs. TCNJ

Rowan claimed their second straight NJAC title with a 220-77 win over The College of New Jersey (TCNJ). Rowan’s Carlee Timmins (ranked 19th in the 1650) walked away with wins the 1000 freestyle (10:43.05) and 500 freestyle (5:20.24). Miranda Coughlan (Rowan) was another double winner in the 50 freestyle (25.01) and 100 freestyle (54.72). The Rowan women have not had anyone make the NCAA meet since Christie Raleigh won the 100 freestyle in 2012. Look for Rowan to try and snap their 6 year NCAA drought at the Metropolitan Conference Championship.

Blue Jay Invitational

Johns Hopkins won their own Blue Jay Invitational. JHU posted some fast times, with a few athletes moving up the Division 3 rankings. Courtney Cowan (1st in D3 in the 500 freestyle) swam winning times of 4:57.17 in the 500 freestyle and 1:51.81 in the 200 free. Michelle Wang (JHU) swam a 2:05.73 in the 200 IM which currently puts her at 12th overall in Division 3. Emma Mcelrath moves up to 12th overall after dropping a 17:12.42 in the 1650 freestyle. JHU’s 400 Medley Relay was only .17 away from their current season best of 3:49.43 (currently 9th overall).

Division 3 vs Division 1

Three Major D3 teams took on D1 opponents this last weekend. Kenyon fell to Cincinnati, Emory lost to Georgia Tech, and MIT was defeated by Boston College. Emory’s Phoebe Edwards dropped a season best time of 17:18.27 in the 1650 freestyle (currently ranked 14th in D3). MIT’s Kailey Allen continues to show her dominance in the 200 fly, posting a time of 2:03.82 to win the event. Also from MIT, Jessica Chen (currently ranked 5th in D3) won the 200 breaststroke with a B-cut time of 2:22.08. As for Kenyon, Crile Hart was a triple event winner in the 100 backstroke (56.20), 200 backstroke (2:03.85) and the 200 IM (2:06.38). Hart is ranked in the top 3 in each of these events, with the current fastest time in the 100 backstroke (55.01).