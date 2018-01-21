Denison Downs Johns Hopkins, CMU in DIII Powerhouse Tri Meet

Denison, Johns Hopkins, Carnegie Mellon Tri Meet

Saturday, January 20th

Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA

Short Course Yards

Full Results & Team Scores

Team Scores

Men:

Denison 192.5 – Johns Hopkins 87.5

Johns Hopkins 188.50 – Carnegie Mellon 105.5

Denison 215 – Carnegie Mellon 83

Women:

Denison 183 – Johns Hopkins 111

Johns Hopkins 171 – Carnegie Mellon 122

Denison 227 – Carnegie Mellon 72

Recap:

In a battle of three of the nation’s top Division III schools, save a couple of standout performances, Denison was the big winner on both the men’s and women’s side in Pittsburgh on Saturday. The results were scored into three meets: Denison vs. Hopkins, Denison vs. CMU, and Hopkins vs. CMU.

Denison’s Matthew Hedman won the men’s 1000 free by more than 10 seconds, going 9:34.51. Hedman came back to win the 500 in 4:38.17. Hopkins’ Emma McElrath won the women’s race by nearly 4 seconds in 9:26.84.

Denison’s KT Kustritz was also a multiple event winner, sweeping the women’s breaststroke events (2:17.61 in the 200 and 1:01.97 in the 100). Hopkins’ Courtney Cowan picked up two wins of her own, taking the 200 free in 1:55.65 and 500 in 5:08.94.

Winston Chu and Jessica Chau picked up Carnegie Mellon’s two wins on the day. Chu threw down a 57.14 100 breast, taking first by just .04 (he was also 2nd in the 200 breast, going 2:07.13). Chau won the 200 back in 2:04.86, well ahead of Denison’s Erica Hsu (2:06.20).

Press Release – Carnegie Mellon

(PITTSBURGH, Pa.) – The Carnegie Mellon University women’s swimming and diving team hosted Denison University and Johns Hopkins University in a tri-meet on Saturday, January 20 for its first competition since returning from the winter training trip in Miami, Florida. The Tartans fell to Denison, 227-72, and to Johns Hopkins, 171-122, while Denison topped Johns Hopkins, 183-111.

Freshman Jessica Chau (Ridgewood, N.J. / Ridgewood) won the 200-yard backstroke in 2:04.86 and placed third in the 100-yard backstroke in 59.44. Sophomore Mary Day(Warren, N.J. / Mount Saint Mary Academy) was fourth in the 100-yard backstroke in 59.54.

Senior Kim Hochstedler (Mishawaka, Ind. / Penn) picked up a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:23.72, as sophomore Emma Nicklas-Morris (Winston-Salem, N.C. / RJ Reynolds) was fourth in the 200-yard IM in 2:10.46.

Freshman Lillie Widmayer (Old Bridge N.J. / West Windsor Plainsboro) placed third on the 3-meter diving board with a six-dive score of 258.45 while freshman Maddie Mianzo (Pittsburgh, Pa. / North Allegheny) was second on the 1-meter with a NCAA regional qualifying score of 263.25

The Carnegie Mellon University men’s swimming and diving team hosted Denison University and Johns Hopkins University in a tri-meet on Saturday, January 20 for its first competition since returning from the winter training trip in Miami, Florida. The Tartans fell to Denison, 215-83, and to Johns Hopkins, 188.50-105.50, while Denison topped Johns Hopkins, 192.50-87.50.

Junior Winston Chu (Warren, N.J./Saint Peter’s Prep) won the 100-yard breaststroke in 57.14 while his senior brother Matthew Chu (Warren, N.J./Saint Peter’s Prep) finished third in 57.36. Winston later finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke in 2:07.13, with Denison’s Ryan Stevenson touching first in 2:07.05.

Freshman Max Gonzalez (Allison Park, Pa./North Allegheny) placed third in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:43.35 while freshman Richard Deng (West Windsor, N.J./West Windsor Plainsboro South) touched fourth in the 100-yard freestyle in 48.18.

Junior Gabe Bamforth (Cambridge, Mass./CRLS) won the 1-meter diving event with a score of 307.65 after six dives. Senior DeShawn Green(Newport News, Va./Warwick) scored 248.02 on the 1-meter to place second. Bamforth also won the 3-meter event with a score of 357.23 while Green placed second with a score of 237.98.

The Tartans will be back in action on Saturday, January 27 at the Western Pennsylvania Invitational hosted by the University of Pittsburgh. The meet is set to start at 11:30 a.m.