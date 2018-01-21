2018 Flanders Cup, Belgium: Results prelims, day 2

2018 Flanders Swimming Cup

Marco Koch (GER) and Danas Rapsys (LTU) showed the fastest performances in yesterday’s finals: Koch earned 938 FINA points for his winning time of 2:09,74 in the 200m breaststroke. Rapsys victory in the 200m freestyle was worth 907 points, he was clocked at 1.45,30, a meet record and new personal best time.

The best overall perfomances will get some extra prize money:

Overall FINA points:

1st: €2000 (~USD$2446)

2nd: €1500 (~USD$1835)

3rd: €1000 (~USD$1223)

4th: €500 (~USD$612)

5th: €250 (~USD$306)

in eddition to the bonues for the first three swimmers in individual events:

1st: €250 (~USD$306)

2nd: €100 (~USD$122)

3rd: €50 (~USD$61)

The Sunday morning starts with the women’s 200m freestyle. It was Netherland’s Femke Heemskerk who came out on top of the field in 1:59,04, the only woman under 2 minutes. She will compete in the final against: Reva Foos (GER), Loulou Vos (NED), Lotte Goris (BEL), Marjolein Delno (NED), Beth Aitchison (GBR), Candice Hall (GBR), Ana Sousa (POR).

Lithuanian Danas Rapsys isn’t only fast in freestyle, he was the top finisher in the 50m backstroke with a time of 25,82. Also in the final tonight are: Bence Szentes (HUN), Gytis Stankevicius (LTU), Stan Pijnenburg (NED), Maarten Heininck (BEL), Tomas Frantia (CZE), Mark Meszaros (HUN), Brodie Williams (GBR). The men’s 100m backstroke yesterday was won by Gytis Stankevicius (LTU) in 56,14.

Simona Baumrtova earned the top spot for tonight’s final, she set a 1:01,85 in the 100m backstroke. Second fastest was Netherland’s Kira Toussaint in 1:02,60. Toussaint won the silver medal at the 2017 European SC Championships in the 100m backstroke. Ekaterina Avramova (TUR), Anna Maine (GBR), Tessa Vermeulen (NED), Dorottya Dobos (HUN), Sara Sylvest (DEN) and Ceara Barber (GBR) also reached the final.

It was Hungary’s Bence Biczo who set the fastest time in the men’s 200m butterfly in 2:02,00 ahead of Jacob Peters (GBR), Louis Croenen (BEL), Deividas Margevicius (LTU), David Verraszto (HUN) 2:04,46, Santos Villialon (GBR), Jacob Jackson (GBR) and Charlie Hutchinson (GBR).

Fastest into the women’s 200m breaststroke final was Fanny Lecluyse in 2:28,25. Additional finalists: Dalma Sebestyen (HUN), Anna Elendt (GER), Megan Morrison (GBR), Tes Schouten (NED), Tatiana Belongoff (GBR), Alexandra Werner (GBR), Lisa Borgonie (BEL).

Arno Kamminga (NED) came in first in the men’s 100m breaststroke in 1:00,09. That was not far off his personal best time of 59,76. Also qualified for the final are: Andrius Sidlauskas (LTU), Marco Koch (GER), Callum Smart (GBR), Lewis Clifford-Stevenson (GBR), Denisz Der (HUN), John Britton (GBR), Thomas Staes (BEL).

Femke Heemskerk punched her ticket for the final with the fastest time in the women’s 200m IM, posting a 2:17,80. Another seven finalists: Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN), Simona Baumrtova (CZE), Majolein Delno (NED), Beth Aitchison (GBR), Sophia Wilson (GBR), Daisy Anderson (GBR), Ellie Cowan (GBR).

Two of the 16 fastest men from the 2017 World Championships (LC) made it into tonight’s 100m freestyle final: Shinri Shioura (JPN) took the seventh spot and Belgium’s Pieter Timmers came in second in 49,70. Emmanuel Vanluchene (BEL) posted the fastest prelims time in 49,60.

Loulou Vos (NED) finished first in the 400m freestyle in 4:21,80 ahead of Hungary’s Zsuzsanna Jakabos (4:22,02). Qualified for the final are also: Ana Sousa (POR), Rachel Anderson (GBR), Maisie Macartney (GBR), Camille Bouden (BEL), Phyllida Britton (GBR), Alexandra Frazao (POR).

David Verraszto (HUN) reached the wall with the fastest time in the 400m IM in 4:24,14. Tonight’s final are completed by: John Britton (GBR), Brodie Williams (GBR), Jose Lopes (POR), Mikkel Gadgaard (DEN), Andrius Sidlauskas (LTU), Jorge Silva (POR), Peter Sari (HUN).

Hungary’s Liliana Szilagyi set a new meet record yesterday in the 200m butterfly and she also was the fastest woman in the 100m butterfly in prelims (1:00,14). These seven ladies also made it into the final:

Kimberly Buys (BEL), Kinge Zandringa (NED), Elinore de Jong (NED), Helena Bach (DEN), Dalma Sebestyen (HUN), Lucy Thornton (GBR), Isabel Jones (GBR).

Lithuanian Danas Rapsys touched the wall with the fastest time in the 200m backstroke, he was clocked at 2:04,34, followed by James McFadzen (GBR), Rokas Juozelskis (LTU), Gytis Stankevicius (LTU), David Verraszto (HUN), Eimantas Milius (LTU), Jack Shillinglaw (GBR), Sjobbe Luyten (BEL).

The top seed in the women’s 50m freestyle went to Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED, 25,10). Tonight’s finalists: Tamara van Vliet (NED), Kim Busch (NED), Valerie van Roon (NED), Fanni Gyurinovics (HUN), Emily Crane (GBR), Katie Latham (GBR), Kimberly Buys (BEL).

A new meet record was set by Andriy Govorov (UKR) with a time of 23,42 in the 50m butterfly. He won the bronze medal in this event last year at the World Championships in Budapest. He will race in the final against: Mathy Goosen (NED), Deividas Margevicius (LTU), Bence Guyrfax (HUN), Sebastien de Meulemeester (BEL), Jaco Peters (GBR), Krisztian Takacs (HUN), Thom de Boer (NED).

Fanny Lecluyse (BEL) earned another top spot for tonight’s finals in the 50m breaststroke, posting a time of 31,19. Also qualified for the final are: Fleur Vermeiren (BEL), Anna Elendt (GER), Tes Schouten (NED), Kim Busch (NED), Beth Aitchison (GBR), Tatiana Belonogoff (GBR), Dalma Sebestyen (HUN).

