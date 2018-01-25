Watch Alex Boratto’s Record-Breaking SCM 100 Back (Race Video)

The Haverford School’s Alessandro (Alex) Boratto, a Stanford University commit, broke the National Independent School Record in the SCM 100 backstroke earlier today in a championship meet against Episcopal Academy. (You can read more about that here.)

Boratto swam a 54.54, which erased 1.14 seconds from the mark of 55.68 set by Zach Althoff of the Baylor School on November 15, 2017. Out in 26.47, Boratto came home in 28.07.

Watch the race video, below, courtesy of Andrew Helber.