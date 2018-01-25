Texas Free/Back Sprinter Cole Kilburn Sends Verbal Commitment to ASU

Pittsburg, Texas sprinter Cole Kilburn announced via social media that he has verbally committed to swim for Arizona State University next fall, joining a class of 2022 that will also include Cody Bybee, Eddie Michael, Elijah Warren, Ethan Luc, Jack Little, Jakob Icimsoy, Khalil Fonder, Liam Bresette, and Noah Henry.

“Blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic, and swimming career at Arizona State University. I’d like to thank my friends, coaches, and family for supporting me along the way! #ForksUp”

Kilburn is a senior at Pittsburgh High School. The 16-5A Swimmer of the Year, he excels in the 50/100 free and 100 back. He finished 14th (53.73) in the 100 back at the 2017 UIL 5A Swimming & Diving State Meet. In club swimming he represents Longview Swim Club. At the Gulf Swimming Senior Championships in December, Kilburn scored PBs in the 50/100 free and 100/200 back, dropping significant amounts of time in all his events.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.25

100 free – 49.20

100 back – 45

200 back – 1:55.87

