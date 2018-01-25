FINA Announces Plans for Olympic Aquatics Support Program

FINA has announced a new initiative, called the “FINA Olympic Aquatics Support Program”, which is aimed at providing funds to FINA Member Federations to assist in the development of aquatic sports.

The program will consist of $21 million dollars for a 4 year budget, which will be distributed to National Federations that attend either the FINA World Championships (LCM or SCM) or the FINA World Junior Championships. The money will be granted in addition to funds that are already available through the FINA Development Program. The funds for this new program will be available to all disciplines of aquatic sports, and are meant to “improve the organization and professionalism of [their] operations and the sport level of athletes”.

Federations will be able to submit proposals for projects to the FINA Olympic Aquatics Support Program, which will be reviewed and approved by a FINA commission. Funds are available for projects in the following areas:

construction, refurbishment or maintenance of facilities

purchase or hire of sports material equipment

administration fees

technology resources (website, online ranking, database);

technical support

preparation and training of athletes, coaches and officials

staging and participation at national and continental competitions

talent-identification programs.

To read FINA‘s entire press release on the FINA website, click here.