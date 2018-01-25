Alessandro Boratto Downs National Independent School Record in SCM 100 Back

Alessandro Boratto, a senior at The Haverford School in Haverford, Pennsylvania, took down National Independent School Record in the 100 SCM backstroke on Thursday, January 25th in a meet against Episcopal Academy. Boratto clocked a time of 54.54, taking 1.14 seconds off the mark of 55.68 set by Zach Althoff of the Baylor School on November 15, 2017.

Althoff, who shaved .62 off the previous record of 56.26 set by Reese Shirey in 2008, had been pushed by Jack Kirby throughout the race. They both came in under the Shirey record: Althoff went 55.68, while Kirby was 55.92.

On Thursday, Boratto split his race 26.47 / 28.07, taking it out 3/10 faster than Althoff and coming home a blistering 8/10 faster:

Boratto – 26.47 / 28.07 = 54.54

Althoff – 26.80 / 28.88 = 55.68

The overall National High School record in the SCM 100 back belongs to sophomore Destin Lasco of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, New Jersey; he went 53.28 on January 12, 2018.

The Haverford School won the meet 107-75 to clinch their second straight Inter-Academic League Championship.

Boratto, who committed to swim at Stanford University next fall, also erased The Haverford School record and the pool record with his swim.