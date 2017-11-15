Two National High School Records Fall At Baylor SCM Meet

A pair of national high school records fell at Baylor’s annual SCM meet on Wednesday, with the boys 200 medley relay and 100 back marks falling by the wayside. The meet featured the Baylor School up against Hardin Valley.

The first to fall was the boys 200 medley relay, as the team of Jack Kirby, Luis Sebastian Weekes, Zach Althoff and Piotr Kurleto combined for a final time of 1:43.97, taking down their own 2008 record of 1:44.34. That record was set at this very meet in 2008, where Reese Shirey, Spencer Rowe, Greg Roop and Josh Sosna combined to lower the previous record, held by those same four swimmers, of 1:45.79.

Take a look at split comparisons from the new and previous records below:

2008 2017 BK Shirey-26.01 Kirby-26.08 BR Rowe-29.57 Weekes-29.39 FLY Roop-25.48 Althoff-24.83 FR Sosna-23.28 Kurleto-23.67 FINAL TIME 1:44.34 1:43.97

Towards the end of the meet came the boys 100 back, where record-breaking relay teammates Althoff and Kirby went head-to-head. Althoff got out to the lead in a blistering 26.80, and held strong to touch in a time of 55.68, lowering the previous record of 56.26 set by none other than Reese Shirey in 2008. Kirby also got under the previous record for 2nd in 55.92.

Kirby also had a strong performance in the 200 IM, coming within striking distance of Nicolas Fink‘s record of 2:05.27 in 2:06.86, and relay anchor Kurleto had a strong 50 free win in 23.95

Baylor is currently being head up by Dan Flack, who was recently announced as the head coach of the boys 2018 Junior Pan Pac team.

You can find results of the meet on Meet Mobile. You can also check out all national high school records at the NISCA website here.