Baylor’s Dan Flack Named Boys Head Coach for U.S. Junior Pan Pacs Team

Dan Flack of Baylor Swim Club and Baylor School has been named the boys head coach for the U.S. Junior Pan Pacific Championships team.

Flack is a renowned swim coach in Tennessee, having culled a Baylor team that is elite year after year. Most recently, Flack has coached names like Trey Freeman and Sam McHugh. Freeman was a medalist at the 2017 World Junior Championships and has committed to swim for NCAA powerhouse Florida, while McHugh is an All-American at Tennessee. Freeman has been breaking records left and right this season in his senior campaign with the Baylor School.

Flack is the first name to be announced in regards to the coaching staff for the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. This summer, he was an assistant coach for the U.S. boys team at the 2017 World Jr Championships.

The last rendition of this meet was in Hawai’i in 2016, where the U.S. boys and girls teams combined for a huge team victory. Freeman was at that meet, earning the silver medal in the 400 free and leading off the silver medal 800 free relay.

The 2018 Jr Pan Pacs will be hosted in Fiji next summer.