Freeman, Waldrep Comine for 5 Baylor School Pool Records

The line between the club and school teams at the Baylor School is a blurred one, and shortly after their girls’ 200 medley relay opened their high school season last week with a new Pool Record, the swimmers were back in the water racing at the USA Swimming-sanctioned Martha Bass Invitational. The result was 4 more Pool Records for the Raiders, marking already 5 this fall for the team.

Four of those records came from Florida commit Trey Freeman:

100 free – 46.03

200 free – 1:38.69

500 free – 4:24.09

200 back – 1:48.97

Three of those records were previously held by Sam McHugh, a current Tennessee Volunteer and NCAA qualifier. The other, the 500 free, was McHugh’s when the season began, but Freeman already broke it earlier this year in 4:27.47.

Freeman won 8 out of the 10 races he entered at this weekend’s meet. He’s a two-time defending state champion in the 200 and 500 free. He’s got the state record in the 200, though McHugh still has the all-time Tennessee m ark in the 500 at 4:16.76.

The other record came at the hands of Ellie Waldrep, who won the 100 back in 55.28. That broke the record held by former U.S. National Junior Team member Arden Pitman, who swam 56.23 in 2009.

