Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A&M With the Upset

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets of the week, where we bring you the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

We’ve got an eclectic assortment this week; from “not last” celebrations to an important food choice, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

My niece killed it in her very first swim meet!!! pic.twitter.com/c0oj6ZSjK9 — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) November 4, 2017

Add swimming fan to Tim McGraw‘s impressive accolades.

#9

When someone splashes you at swim practice https://t.co/CR6eMcXyHh — Nick Farace (@nick_farace1) November 4, 2017

The Astros’ Alex Bregman is all of us when a teammate has #nochill.

#8

ONLY ONE DAY BETTER THAN MONDAY! GAME DAY! and No Better start than a wake-up LIFT! #NotThe3rd #ADD pic.twitter.com/8dkp0RlGhS — Todd DeSorbo (@ToddDeSorbo) November 3, 2017

Not everyone loves having a camera in their face at lift, but everyone loves #meetday.

#7

Committed to be a student- athlete at the University of Georgia 7 years ago today. What a ride it has been. #noragrets #DawgNation pic.twitter.com/VBNOXzAwcj — Nic Fink (@Nic_Fink) November 3, 2017

Time flies when you’re swimming fast.

#6

Memories from @Rio2016_en officially part of @USASwimming headquarter walls as of this morning! Will walk past this every day! pic.twitter.com/ca3ae2QctW — Mitch Dalton (@MitchDaltonNJT) November 3, 2017

This would get us #hyped to start the workday, for sure.

#5

Is the cinnamon crunch bagel from Panera the best one? — Mallory Comerford (@Mal_Comerford) November 5, 2017

Mallory is not afraid to ask the pressing questions.

#4

Honoured to come away with @britishswimming Swimmer and Overall Athlete of the Year last night! Here’s to the next one 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/qlzJeKIfko — Adam Peaty (@adam_peaty) November 5, 2017

A well-deserved honor. Check out full coverage here.

#3

Apple bobbing for our Halloween practice 🎃🍎 pic.twitter.com/d74MxewX1m — Beech Grove Swimming (@BG_Swim) October 31, 2017

A new take on an old classic.

#2

Lost every dual meet but doesn’t stop us 8/10 at league meet!!! WU swim pic.twitter.com/jx044WBTTc — Wmhs Swim Team (@WMHSswimteam) November 2, 2017

Every step counts! (You might want to turn down your volume for this one)

#1

We love a good upset.