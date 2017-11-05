Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A&M With the Upset

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets of the week, where we bring you the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
We’ve got an eclectic assortment this week; from “not last” celebrations to an important food choice, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
My niece killed it in her very first swim meet!!! pic.twitter.com/c0oj6ZSjK9
— Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) November 4, 2017
Add swimming fan to Tim McGraw‘s impressive accolades.
#9
When someone splashes you at swim practice https://t.co/CR6eMcXyHh
— Nick Farace (@nick_farace1) November 4, 2017
The Astros’ Alex Bregman is all of us when a teammate has #nochill.
#8
ONLY ONE DAY BETTER THAN MONDAY! GAME DAY! and No Better start than a wake-up LIFT! #NotThe3rd #ADD pic.twitter.com/8dkp0RlGhS
— Todd DeSorbo (@ToddDeSorbo) November 3, 2017
Not everyone loves having a camera in their face at lift, but everyone loves #meetday.
#7
Committed to be a student- athlete at the University of Georgia 7 years ago today. What a ride it has been. #noragrets #DawgNation pic.twitter.com/VBNOXzAwcj
— Nic Fink (@Nic_Fink) November 3, 2017
Time flies when you’re swimming fast.
#6
Memories from @Rio2016_en officially part of @USASwimming headquarter walls as of this morning! Will walk past this every day! pic.twitter.com/ca3ae2QctW
— Mitch Dalton (@MitchDaltonNJT) November 3, 2017
This would get us #hyped to start the workday, for sure.
#5
Is the cinnamon crunch bagel from Panera the best one?
— Mallory Comerford (@Mal_Comerford) November 5, 2017
Mallory is not afraid to ask the pressing questions.
#4
Honoured to come away with @britishswimming Swimmer and Overall Athlete of the Year last night! Here’s to the next one 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/qlzJeKIfko
— Adam Peaty (@adam_peaty) November 5, 2017
A well-deserved honor. Check out full coverage here.
#3
Apple bobbing for our Halloween practice 🎃🍎 pic.twitter.com/d74MxewX1m
— Beech Grove Swimming (@BG_Swim) October 31, 2017
A new take on an old classic.
#2
Lost every dual meet but doesn’t stop us 8/10 at league meet!!! WU swim pic.twitter.com/jx044WBTTc
— Wmhs Swim Team (@WMHSswimteam) November 2, 2017
Every step counts! (You might want to turn down your volume for this one)
#1
#HISTORYMADE!!!#Aggie men take down Longhorns, 158-142. First win over Texas since 1962!!!#12thMan#ProtectThe12 #TEXvsTAMU pic.twitter.com/8PfAvBMNyo
— Texas A&M Swimming (@AggieSwimDive) November 4, 2017
We love a good upset.
