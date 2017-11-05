IM/Breaststroker Marianne Allard Verbally Commits to Alabama

Marianne Allard from Suwanee, Georgia has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Alabama for 2018-19.

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Alabama!! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have all been instrumental in getting me to this point. Cannot wait to be apart of such a wonderful team!! ROLL TIDE BABY!!” [sic]

An IM/breaststroke specialist, Allard is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from North Gwinnett High School, and a four-time individual finalist at Georgia high school state meets. At the 2017 GHSA 6-7 A State Swimming & Diving Meet, she placed fifth in the 200 IM (2:04.48) and 16th in the 100 breast (1:07.25).

Allard swims year-round for SwimAtlanta. She is coming off a successful long-course season in which she lowered her personal-best times in both the 100 breast and 200 breast, as well as in the 100/200 free. She has continued to improve this fall, and posted a lifetime-best SCY 200 breast this weekend.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:20.40

100 breast – 1:05.08

200 IM – 2:03.54

400 IM – 4:27.30

Allard will suit up for the Tide next fall with fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Ashley Voelkerding, Cathryn Salladin, Emily Graham, Julia Cullen, Kalia Antoniou, Kensey McMahon, Morgan Liberto, and Rhyan White.

