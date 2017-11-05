Denison’s KT Kustritz Posts D3’s First “A” Cut in Loss

Meet Stats

November 3rd, 2017

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, Ohio

Full Meet Results

Team Scores

Women’s Scores:

Ohio State def. Kenyon 201-92

Akron def. Kenyon 207-92

Ohio State def. Akron 184-109

Men’s Scores:

Ohio State def. Denison 200-90

Recap

The Ohio State Buckeyes defended their home pool against a pair of in-state opponents on Friday, but fans of Division 3 Denison will have the most to cheer about after the meet. Sophomore KT Kustritz, who was 2nd at last year’s NCAA D3 Championship meet, swam a 1:01.51 in the 100 yard breaststroke. That makes her the first woman in any event to earn an NCAA D3 automatic qualifying time.

That swim puts her nearly three seconds faster than the next-best D3 performer this season, though the defending national champion Sam Senczyszyn hasn’t swum the event yet. Kurstritz was just a 1:02.4 at NCAAs last year.

That 100 breaststroke was one of just 2 events that the Ohio State men and women didn’t win on the day, with the men finishing first in every event.

For the Buckeye women, Molly Kowal, Meg Bailey, and Genevieve Angerame all won both of their individual events on the day. Kowal is a sophomore and diver Angerame is just a freshman.

Kowal’s wins came in the 1000 (10:07.43) and 500 (4:54.71) freestyles. That 500 free time is her season best, though she’s been faster in the 1000 this year.

Bailey’s wins came in the 200 fly (1:59.13) and the 200 IM (2:01.08) in times that rank her 4th and 5th, respectively, in the Big Ten this season (regarding times uploaded to the official results database as of Sunday afternoon).

Bailey placed 2nd in the 200 breaststroke, which was won by Akron’s Paloma Marrero in 2:14.96. That win for Marrero was the only other non-Buckeye victory on the day.

In the men’s pool, the Buckeyes swept the events, with wins coming from 10 different swimmers. That includes first career wins by Connor Isings (200 breaststroke – 2:04.88) and Ben Sugar (100 back – 49.62).

Noah Lense was one of 3 double winners for the Ohio State men – and the most dominant among them. He took the 200 fly in 1:48.87, a second-and-a-half clear of the field, and later won the 100 fly in 48.56 with a similar margin of victory.

Nick Hogsed picked up 2 wins in his 3 individual events, topping the 200 free (1:38.47) and 200 IM (1:52.65). The latter was a very narrow win by .03 seconds over his teammate Daniel Gloude, with Hogsed running Gloude down on the freestyle leg.