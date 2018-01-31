Ledecky Posts 1:43.2 200 FR Immediately After 9:15.9 1000 FR at USC

STANFORD VS. SOUTHERN CAL

Results

Hosted by USC

Saturday, January 27th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

STANFORD: 223

USC: 77

Distance ace Katie Ledecky swept her individual events as the Cardinal defeated Pac-12 rival USC on Saturday. Ledecky was pool lengths ahead of the field in the 1000 free, dominating in 9:15.96. Notably, freshman teammate Brooke Forde set a new best time as she touched in 9:46.23 for 2nd place. Ledecky returned to the pool in the next event for the 200 free. Though she trailed USC’s Louise Hansson (1:46.21) through the front half, Ledecky powered through in the final 100 yards to build a 3-second lead, winning in 1:43.24. Finally, Ledecky completed the distancne sweep with a 4:36.61 in the 500 free.

Ledecky’s time in the 200 free is the 2nd fastest she’s ever been in a dual meet. Last season against Cal in February, she put up a dual meet best of 1:43.09. That time was also done immediately after the 1000 free. However, she was faster in today’s 1000 free ahead of the 200 free, as she posted a 9:20.41 in that 2017 dual meet against Cal compared to her 9:15.96 today.

A handful of women pulled off winning doubles for the Cardinal. American Record holder Ella Eastin raced to a dominant 1:54.59 victory in the 200 fly. She also won the 200 IM, turning in a 1:56.26 ahead of Forde (1:58.08). Teammate Grace Zhao picked up a stroke sweep, running down USC’s Riley Scott (1:00.80) to take a narrow win with a 1:00.72 in the 100 breast and topping the 200 breast in 2:09.88. Janet Hu took on the 100 fly (52.81)/100 back (52.24) combo, earning victories in both events.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD:

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Four Cardinal won multiple events, including three victories from sophomore Katie Ledecky , and No. 3 Stanford women’s swimming and diving topped USC, 223-77, on Saturday.

“I’m really proud of the team’s performance at the end of back-to-back weekends of racing,” said Paul A. Violich Director of Women’s Swimming Greg Meehan . “This team takes a lot of pride in how they compete from start-to-finish, and it says a lot about our culture.

“ Katie Ledecky ‘s double to start the meet was really impressive, Grace Zhao is continuing to blossom, and our divers were great on the boards again.”

Ledecky’s early double came in back-to-back events in the 1,000 and 200-yard freestyles, respectively. The Bethesda, Maryland, native won the longest distance race of the day by more than 30 seconds. Stanford took the top four spots, led by Ledecky’s finish of 9:15.96, and followed by freshman Brooke Forde ‘s career-best of 9:45.23.

Ledecky went right back in the water and won the 200 – by nearly full three seconds. Just after the 1,000, she had an impressive sprint of 1:43.24. Later in the meet, she swam another 500 yards in 4:36.61 to claim her third victory of the afternoon. Stanford once again had the top four times in the event as sophomore Megan Byrnes (4:52.12), junior Leah Stevens (4:53.38) and freshman Katie Glavinovich (4:54.68) were the next to touch.

Zhao swept the breaststroke with season-best performances in both races. The freshman stopped the clock at 1:00.72 in the 100, and followed that with a finish of 2:09.88 in the 200. It marked her second sweep of the breaststrokes in the last two weekends.

Junior Ella Eastin and senior Janet Hu also won a pair of events to lead Stanford to its 22nd consecutive dual meet victory. Eastin won decisively in the 200 butterfly (1:54.59), and topped a trio of teammates in the 200 individual medley (1:56.26). Hu won the 100 fly (52.81), and once again swam side-by-side to with senior Ally Howe in the 100 back – Hu (52.24) edged Howe (52.60).

The Cardinal also swept the diving events. Freshman Abby Gardner garnered her first career win with a score of 291.30 on the 1-meter, and sophomore Haley Farnsworth had the top score on the 3-meter with a career-best 326.85. Farnsworth was also the narrow runner-up to Gardner on the 1-meter (290.63).

Senior Simone Manuel won the 100 free at 48.13, and sophomore Erin Voss was tops in the 200 back (1:54.31).

Once again, Stanford won both relays. Howe, Zhao, Hu and Manuel sped to a finish of 1:3779 in the 200 medley relay, and the foursome of Hu, Green, Ledecky and Manuel won the 400 free relay at 3:15.71.

Stanford returns home for Senior Day on Feb. 10 against Cal. The meet starts at noon, and the Cardinal will be accepting donations at the door for Stanford University’s Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital.

PRESS RELEASE – USC:

Freshman Marta Ciesla pulled off another upset in the 50y free to highlight the No. 9 USC women’s swimming and diving team’s 223-77 loss to No. 2 Stanford on Saturday (Jan. 27) at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center.

USC fell to 7-2 overall, 4-2 in the Pac-12. Stanford improved to 7-0, 6-0.

A day after Ciesla defeated Cal Olympian Abbey Weitzeil in the 50y free, the freshman from Boca Raton, Fla., defeated an American Olympian again, knocking off Stanford’s Simone Manuel in the sprint, 22.55 to 22.82.

Junior Riley Scott just missed a first in the 100y breast, touching in 1:00.80 as Stanford’s Grace Zhao beat her to the wall in 1:00.72. Zhao got the better of Scott again in the 200y breast, 2:09.88 to 2:10.51. Freshman Maggie Aroesty was third (2:11.31).

Trojan sophomore Louise Hansson also posted a pair of seconds. She was second in the 200y free in 1:46.21 to Stanford Olympian Katie Ledecky‘s 1:43.24. Hansson then took second in the 100y free in 49.40 to Manuel’s 48.13.

Stanford Olympic great Katie Ledecky won three races overall, taking the 1000y and 500y free in addition to the 200.

The USC women return to action on Feb. 9 at UCLA, looking for their 11th consecutive win over the Bruins.