Raymond Wins Historic Third Australian National Open Water Title

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN WATER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, January 24th – Saturday, January 27th

Busselton Jetty, West Australia

The 2024 Australian Open Water Championships concluded today from West Australia but not before Thomas Raymond made history.

21-year-old Raymond of Noosa captured his unprecedented 3rd title of the championships, taking the men’s 5k open title on the final day of competition.

Already topping the men’s open 10k and mixed 4×1.25k relay podiums, Raymond hit the 5k time pad in a mark of 55:22.82 to complete his trifecta of victories.

Japanese teenager Kazushi Imafuku gave Raymond a run for his money in today’s race, touching just a hair behind in 55:23.48 while Aussie Jack Wilson finished 3rd in 55:24.90.

Imafuku’s teammate Misa Okuzono indeed captured gold in the women’s 5k, beating the field in a mark of 1:00.25.40. Another swimmer from Japan, Miku Kojima earned bronze in 1:01:41.95.

Carlile’s Tayla Martin split the two in 1:00.42.76 to earn the Australian national title.

On the junior front, Sam Thorpe, Xavier Collins, Emily Broun and Sienna Deurloo all put their hats in the ring for World Junior Championships selection after respectively finishing first and second in the boys’ and girls’ 18-19 years 10km Open Water Category.