Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rapsys Closes Lithuanian Winter Championships As Top Swimmer Of The Meet

2023 LITHUANIAN WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Lithuanian Winter Championships wrapped up from Alytus yesterday with domestic swimmers vying for qualification times for July’s World Championships.

When all was said and done, no additional swimmers notched World Aquatics ‘A’ cuts for Fukuoka. That means the list of Lithuanian swimmers qualified from before this competition remains as follows:

Specific to these Winter Championships, the top 6 swimmers based on points accumulated from swims were:

1. Danas RAPŠYS (Šiauliai PC “Delfinas”) – 1745 points
2. Andrius ŠIDLAUSKAS (Panevėžys “Žemyna”) – 1655 points
3. Smiltė PLYTNYKAITĖ (Sostinės SC) – 1607 points
4. Daniil PANCEREVAS (Klaipėda “Gintaro” SC) – 1602 points
5. Kotryna TETEREVKOVA (Capital SC) – 1595 points
6. Erikas GRIGAITIS (Kaunas PM) – 1523 points

Notes from Days 2 & 3

  • Danas Rapsys topped the men’s 100m free podium in a time of 49.02 as the only swimmer under the 50-second threshold. That’s a new personal best for the 27-year-old, shaving .02 off of his previous PB of 49.04 from 2019. On the final day, Rapsys raced the 400m free in the heats, punching a result of 3:54.16 before he dropped the final.
  • Andrius Sidlauskas won both the 50m breast and the 200m breast, posting times of 27.95 and 2:13.59, respectively.
  • Smilte Plytnykaite won the women’s 100m free by over 2 seconds, clocking a time of 55.29. That easily overtook her prevoius career-quickest of 55.94 from July of last year. Plytnykaite also topped the 50m free podium on the final day, checking in with a mark of 25.85, just .05 outside her lifetime best in the event.
  • Patricija Geriksonaite took the women’s 50m back in 29.12 and closed her meet with a victory in the 200m back in a time of 2:17.29.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!