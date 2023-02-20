Rapsys Closes Lithuanian Winter Championships As Top Swimmer Of The Meet

2023 LITHUANIAN WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, February 16th – Saturday, February 18th
- Alytus, Lithuania
- LCM (50m)
- SwimSwam Preview
- Recap #1
- Results
The 2023 Lithuanian Winter Championships wrapped up from Alytus yesterday with domestic swimmers vying for qualification times for July’s World Championships.
When all was said and done, no additional swimmers notched World Aquatics ‘A’ cuts for Fukuoka. That means the list of Lithuanian swimmers qualified from before this competition remains as follows:
- Ruta Meilutyte – 50m breast, 100m breadt
- Aleksas Savickas – 200m breast
- Danas Rapsys – 200m free, 400m free
- Andrius Sidlauskas – 100m breast
- Kotryna Teterevkova – 50m breast, 100m breast, 200m breast
Specific to these Winter Championships, the top 6 swimmers based on points accumulated from swims were:
1. Danas RAPŠYS (Šiauliai PC “Delfinas”) – 1745 points
2. Andrius ŠIDLAUSKAS (Panevėžys “Žemyna”) – 1655 points
3. Smiltė PLYTNYKAITĖ (Sostinės SC) – 1607 points
4. Daniil PANCEREVAS (Klaipėda “Gintaro” SC) – 1602 points
5. Kotryna TETEREVKOVA (Capital SC) – 1595 points
6. Erikas GRIGAITIS (Kaunas PM) – 1523 points
Notes from Days 2 & 3
- Danas Rapsys topped the men’s 100m free podium in a time of 49.02 as the only swimmer under the 50-second threshold. That’s a new personal best for the 27-year-old, shaving .02 off of his previous PB of 49.04 from 2019. On the final day, Rapsys raced the 400m free in the heats, punching a result of 3:54.16 before he dropped the final.
- Andrius Sidlauskas won both the 50m breast and the 200m breast, posting times of 27.95 and 2:13.59, respectively.
- Smilte Plytnykaite won the women’s 100m free by over 2 seconds, clocking a time of 55.29. That easily overtook her prevoius career-quickest of 55.94 from July of last year. Plytnykaite also topped the 50m free podium on the final day, checking in with a mark of 25.85, just .05 outside her lifetime best in the event.
- Patricija Geriksonaite took the women’s 50m back in 29.12 and closed her meet with a victory in the 200m back in a time of 2:17.29.