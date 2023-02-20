Rapsys Closes Lithuanian Winter Championships As Top Swimmer Of The Meet

2023 LITHUANIAN WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, February 16th – Saturday, February 18th

Alytus, Lithuania

LCM (50m)

The 2023 Lithuanian Winter Championships wrapped up from Alytus yesterday with domestic swimmers vying for qualification times for July’s World Championships.

When all was said and done, no additional swimmers notched World Aquatics ‘A’ cuts for Fukuoka. That means the list of Lithuanian swimmers qualified from before this competition remains as follows:

Ruta Meilutyte – 50m breast, 100m breadt

– 50m breast, 100m breadt Aleksas Savickas – 200m breast

Danas Rapsys – 200m free, 400m free

– 200m free, 400m free Andrius Sidlauskas – 100m breast

– 100m breast Kotryna Teterevkova – 50m breast, 100m breast, 200m breast

Specific to these Winter Championships, the top 6 swimmers based on points accumulated from swims were:

1. Danas RAPŠYS (Šiauliai PC “Delfinas”) – 1745 points

2. Andrius ŠIDLAUSKAS (Panevėžys “Žemyna”) – 1655 points

3. Smiltė PLYTNYKAITĖ (Sostinės SC) – 1607 points

4. Daniil PANCEREVAS (Klaipėda “Gintaro” SC) – 1602 points

5. Kotryna TETEREVKOVA (Capital SC) – 1595 points

6. Erikas GRIGAITIS (Kaunas PM) – 1523 points

Notes from Days 2 & 3